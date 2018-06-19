DIGG PICKS

The Very Best Stuff From Nike’s Summer Clearance Event

Workout clothes are one of those things you never regret investing in, because anything that makes working out more enjoyable is worth. It. Fortunately, “investing” in workout clothes is a little easier right now because Nike has some pretty steep discounts. Here are our favorite items you can score for a deal.

The Element Running Shirt

Was $50, Now $29

 

The SB Stefan Janoski Max 

Was $130, Now $70

 

The Indy Sports Bra

Was $40, Now $27

 

Dri-FIT Training Pants

Was $55, Now $26

 

Pullover Training Hoodie

Was $50, Now $29

 

The Air Pegasus

Was $150, Now $119

 

The Tech Cheyenne Backpack

Was $100, Now $69

 

The Air Zoom Vomero

Was $140, Now $119

 

The Vapor Max Air Duffel

Was $80, Now $54 

 

The Course Classic Golf Shoe

Wa $100, Now $74

 


The Air Max 1

Was $110, Now $76

 

The Ashin Modern Runner

Was $80, Now $67

 

The Dri-FIT Academy Short

Was $25, Now $19

 

The Converse 22L Backpack

Was $45, Now $37

 

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TOWELS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

These Towels Are So Much Better Than Your Towels

1 digg parachutehome.com
Parachute towels are on another level. They’re crazy soft, ultra absorbent and are made in Turkey by world-class craftsmen. They’re also priced well enough that you can actually afford them.