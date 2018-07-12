DIGG PICKS

The Very Best Stuff From Huckberry’s Summer Sale

Huckberry is one of the best curators of clothes, gear and accessories anywhere on the internet. Right now they’re having a major summer sale on all the cool stuff they’ve coped, with deals as much as 50% off. We've picked a few of our favorites, but you can see the full sale here.

The Ultimate Summer Shoe

SeaVees Was $78, Now $49

 

A Short Sleeve Button Down That Goes With Everything

 Mollusk Was $98, Now $83

(Check out all their short sleeve shirts here.) 

 


The Most Luxurious Headphones

Master & Dynamic Was $549.00, Now $275.98

(Update: this product is now sold out.)

 

Sneakers That Aren’t Afraid To Get A Little Wet

Native Were $75, Now $44

 

A Remarkable Set Of Sheets

Matteo Was $458, Now $278

 

Handmade Sunglasses Straight From ‘Straya

Pacifico Optical Was $159, Now $99

 

A Vintage-Feeling Watch Made For Everyday Wear

Nezumi Studios Was $500, Now $349


 

Naps On A Whole New Level

Yellow Leaf Hammocks Was $145, Now $95

 



The Perfect Bag To Go From Weekday To Weekend

Topo Designs Was $169, Now $119

 

Check out all the deals!deals!deals! here


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

