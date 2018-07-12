The Very Best Stuff From Huckberry’s Summer Sale

Huckberry is one of the best curators of clothes, gear and accessories anywhere on the internet. Right now they’re having a major summer sale on all the cool stuff they’ve coped, with deals as much as 50% off. We've picked a few of our favorites, but you can see the full sale here.

SeaVees Was $78, Now $49

Mollusk Was $98, Now $83

(Check out all their short sleeve shirts here.)





Master & Dynamic Was $549.00, Now $275.98

(Update: this product is now sold out.)

Native Were $75, Now $44

Matteo Was $458, Now $278

Pacifico Optical Was $159, Now $99

Nezumi Studios Was $500, Now $349



Yellow Leaf Hammocks Was $145, Now $95









Topo Designs Was $169, Now $119

Check out all the deals!deals!deals! here.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.