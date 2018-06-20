The Programming Languages To Learn In 2018

​With the rise of programming and the prevalence of coding logic popping up in even non-technical roles, it's no surprise that people are picking up coding skills where they can. It also doesn't hurt that programmers can earn anywhere between $80,000 to $100,000+. But the number of languages that you could learn, especially if you're a beginner with no formal programming education, can be daunting — so where should you start?

There are so many different opinions, guidelines and buzzwords flying around about programming, that it's helpful to think of the tangibles when it comes down to what you want to learn. When developing a roadmap for what you should learn versus what you shouldn't, there are a few key considerations to keep in mind:

How much can learning the language help you earn?

Is the language popular enough that there's a wide variety of jobs you could take on and a plethora of roles available?

How consistently in-demand is the language, and is there potential future growth?

How easy is it to learn?

The following languages fit the bill regarding earning potential, opportunity, growth potential and intuitiveness. When it comes to strategically picking out what you should learn first, they're your best bet. And to make things extra simple, you can learn one, two or all of them in this $49 training bundle.

1. JavaScript

JavaScript is the most widely used — in fact, in StackOverflow’s annual survey, 62.5% of respondents use the language. Plus, JavaScript feeds into front-end frameworks such as Angular, React, Ember, Backbone and others, meaning there's no end to the number of job opportunities you could win from knowing it well.

Since JavaScript also means you'll probably be familiar with HTML and CSS, it's a wide favorite for making interactive web pages. The salary is consistently high for how popular the language is, and its popularity (number of job opportunities available) is only growing.

2. Python

Python is a general-purpose language that is used in everything from web to desktop apps, servers and machine learning and more. The language construction is structured and neat, making it an easier one for beginners to learn — despite the number of sophisticated applications it has in modern technology. The earning potential for Python in the U.S. is high — at more than $115,000 — plus, the language ranks amongst the top in nearly every single department.

3. Java

Java is used by 90% of Fortune 500 companies. It's highly cross-platform compatible, with a powerful Java Virtual Machine (JVM) that makes it popular for everything from backend work, big data, embedded systems and Android (mobile) development. It's not one of the trendier languages — but it's been tried and true for a long time, and it's not going anywhere in the immediate future.

4. C Programming

C Programming is the most commonly used programming language for writing operating systems. Its universality means you can produce highly portable code for everything from hardware such as fridges and alarm clocks, to more complicated OS.

5. SQL

MySQL is the most popular database platform for businesses. It's easy to use, especially when you apply that knowledge in conjunction with open-source e-commerce platforms. It's especially essential for anyone considering a role in IT work.

If you're interested in learning these languages and more, The Ultimate Backend Developer Bundle is a perfect jump-off point — it includes 14 comprehensive courses, covering these languages and more.

