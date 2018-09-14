Is The New 'Predator' Sequel Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Shane Black was in the original "Predator," he wrote "Lethal Weapon," and has directed some great flicks including "The Nice Guys" and "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang." While that's all promising, enthusiasm for Black's shot at a "Predator" sequel has been dulled by his decision to cast a known sex offender in a scene with Olivia Munn, which 20th Century Fox has since cut. Off-screen controversy aside, there's still the question of whether Black's distinctive directorial style will help or hurt "The Predator." Here's what the reviews are saying:

A Bunch Of Soldiers, A Biologist And A Kid Are Up Against The Predator... Okay, Two Predators (That's In The Trailer)

Black co-wrote the film with Fred Dekker, with whom he wrote the '80s kids horror romp Monster Squad, so it's no surprise that The Predator follows a group of wacky characters known as "The Loonies." This time, they're a group of mentally unstable military men, and one evolutionary biologist, Dr. Casey Bracket (Olivia Munn). Rhodes, Key, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen, and Augusto Aguilera are a group of wise-cracking head cases with whom sniper Quinn McKenna (Holbrook) falls in after an encounter with the Predator on assignment in Mexico.

[Nerdist]

Naturally, the Predator doesn't stay unconscious and shackled for long; nor is he the only one of his nasty kind to appear on the scene. It eventually becomes apparent that the Predators are playing their own most dangerous game, one that involves high-speed intergalactic pursuits and seems designed to exact as much human collateral damage as possible.

[The LA Times]

While It Could Desperately Use Some Schwarzenegger Energy, The Ensemble Cast Has Some Standouts

Holbrook, who was in Logan and brings to mind a sort of thrift-shop Charlie Hunnam, is fine enough as the film's central hero. It's not his fault that he doesn't seem to know what tone Black is after with the film. I'm not sure Black knows.

[Entertainment Weekly]

Keegan-Michael Key has room to shine here as Coyle, a cut-up who never stops joking (and is quite reminiscent of the character Black played in the original film). Another standout is Nebraska (Trevante Rhodes, Moonlight), who brings a sense of well-rounded empathy as a former commanding officer who tried to take his own life.

[The Verge]

Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown chews the scenery wildly as the ostensible bad guy (it's hard to root against a villain who seems to be enjoying himself as much as this CIA-or-whatever bigwig is), and Olivia Munn gets to spout deadpan asides and leap onto the aforementioned moving bus as the movie's requisite science-teacher exposition machine, though the team kind of treats her like nervous 13-year-old boys welcoming a girl into their treehouse. (No points for granting her more agency than the lone, basically mute female character of the original.)



[The A.V. Club]

Shane Black's Trademark Humor Works... Only Sort Of?

I laughed out loud at least 15 times during "The Predator," which is more than I can say for Judd Apatow's last few movies. So there's that. I can also say that I just as frequently cringed at the aggressive way that it was trying to be funny.

[The Ringer]

It's possible that some audiences take the "Predator" movies less seriously than others, and those audiences might find something to enjoy about this new installment. There are lots of jokes, even though they're only sporadically funny. There are lots of action sequences, even though they're edited haphazardly and sometimes hard to follow. There are lots of monsters, even though the more we learn about them, the harder it is to care.

[TheWrap]





The Script's Treatment Of Mental Health May Rankle You



The task of figuring out the Predators' game plan falls to McKenna's son, Rory (Jacob Tremblay), a boy genius who's on the autism spectrum. Whether this plot development is meant to inject some sweet sentimentality into the picture, or to mock the very idea of sweet sentimentality, remains unclear.

[The LA Times]

"The Loonies," or Group 2, a ragtag outfit of ex-soldiers, many coping with PTSD, [are] being swept under the rug by the movie's particularly untrustworthy version of U.S. intelligence. (As in much of his work, Black's treatment of mental illness is both crude and at times oddly poignant. Call it the Riggs effect.)

[The A.V. Club]​

This Sequel Really Can't Get Out Of The Original's Shadow

Everything that's kind of good about "The Predator," from the basic appeal of watching a team of fairly tough human beings try to outflank a literal monster to the profane, combative dynamics of a commando unit is borrowed, whereas the things that make it mediocre — a lack of clarity, haphazard editing, no truly compelling characters — are the only new things that it brings to the table.

[The Ringer]

There's nothing pretentious or whimsical here as we so often see in films that almost parody '80s action instead of trying to figure out why these movies have endured in the first place. It's easy to mimic or mock something. It's much harder to ask why the first "Predator" captured lightning in a bottle and then try to catch it again.

[RogerEbert.com]

By Most Accounts, 'The Predator' Doesn't Come Together

I tend to enjoy Shane Black's violent and unrepentantly politically incorrect action comedies[...] his undeniable wit as a writer of dialogue and his willingness to let his characters say, think, and do unrelatable things at regular intervals — are also bound up in the qualities that can make him an irritant: the feeling that he's using studio resources to taunt, troll, or otherwise antagonize the pearl-clutchers in the audience. When he's on, the laughs his movies generate are spontaneous and cathartic. When he's off, he's just obnoxious.

[The Ringer]

We're given nothing to hook into, so it's impossible to care about any of the events, which are wildly incomprehensible anyway. It devolves into a mundane mush of bullets and neon-green blood, hardly recognizable as one of Black's usually slickly-plotted and stylishly-executed detective noir features.

[Nerdist]

From time to time its mix of foul-mouthed bro camaraderie and in-your-face violence nods in the direction of modest entertainment value, but the net effect is a whiplash-inducing muddle. The movie is full of noise and energy but devoid of real wit, coherence or impact: One minute someone's telling a vagina joke, the next minute a guy's getting his limbs ripped off. Everything on-screen is accorded the same weight.

[The LA Times]

Too jokey by half, Black's "The Predator" can't decide whether it wants to be an all-out '80s action throwback or a smirking smart aleck comedy. It ends up being both and neither.

[Entertainment Weekly]

"The Predator" comes across like it's too timid to fully commit in any one direction, perhaps for fear of alienating some potential segment of the fanbase, and ends up feeling like the least inspiring combination of all possible elements instead.



[The Verge]

Thirty years ago, The Predator might have looked like a truly disappointing sequel. Today it's kind of refreshing, benefiting from some franchise version of déjà vu: The first watch feels like a nostalgic rewatch.

[The A.V. Club]

