THAT'S HOW MANY SHE SAID

This Graph Showing The Total Number Of Words Spoken By Each Character On 'The Office' Has A Few Surprises

​If you've seen the American version of "The Office," you can probably guess which character spoke the most words over the sitcom's 9-season run. But you might be surprised by just how many more words Michael (Steve Carell) spoke than the other employees of Dunder-Mifflin. Despite Carell's departure at the end of season 7, Michael said almost twice as many words as the second-chattiest character over the entire course of the series. (The runner-up is Rainn Wilson's Assistant To The Regional Manager Dwight, which you probably also saw coming.) 

Redditor Experimex wrote a Python program to pull the number of words spoken by each character from "Office" scripts uploaded to officequotes.net, and the result is a pleasant mix of surprising and not-surprising: 

 

The top four talkers on "The Office" are pretty much who you'd expect, but who would have guessed that Andy (Ed Helms) uttered almost as many words as Pam, despite not showing up till season 3? Or that Angela (Angela Kinsey) would beat out the other main cast members for 6th place? Or that Creed spoke a whole 431 words per season on average? We would have guessed way less than that.

We'd love to see this graph expanded to include Robert (James Spader), Holly (Amy Ryan), Karen (Rashida Jones) and some of the other recurring characters from later seasons... but eventually it'd get too long to make sense of.

[Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SECURITY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

It’s 2018 — Are You Still Typing Passwords?

18 diggs dashlane.com
Want to make your digital life simpler and safer? Of course you do. Which is why you should get a password manager already. The Dashlane app stores your passwords and creates an easy, secure way to access all of your accounts on any device.
FISH OIL SALESMEN

6 diggs Ars Technica
There are more than 90,000 vitamin and dietary supplement products sold in the US. They come in pills, powders, drinks, and bars. On the whole, we believe them. But should we?
PASSWORDS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

It’s 2018 — Get A Dang Password Manager

6 diggs dashlane.com
Want to make your digital life simpler and safer? Of course you do. Which is why you should get a password manager already. The Dashlane app stores your passwords and creates an easy, secure way to access all of your accounts on any device.