This Graph Showing The Total Number Of Words Spoken By Each Character On 'The Office' Has A Few Surprises

​If you've seen the American version of "The Office," you can probably guess which character spoke the most words over the sitcom's 9-season run. But you might be surprised by just how many more words Michael (Steve Carell) spoke than the other employees of Dunder-Mifflin. Despite Carell's departure at the end of season 7, Michael said almost twice as many words as the second-chattiest character over the entire course of the series. (The runner-up is Rainn Wilson's Assistant To The Regional Manager Dwight, which you probably also saw coming.)

Redditor Experimex wrote a Python program to pull the number of words spoken by each character from "Office" scripts uploaded to officequotes.net, and the result is a pleasant mix of surprising and not-surprising:



The top four talkers on "The Office" are pretty much who you'd expect, but who would have guessed that Andy (Ed Helms) uttered almost as many words as Pam, despite not showing up till season 3? Or that Angela (Angela Kinsey) would beat out the other main cast members for 6th place? Or that Creed spoke a whole 431 words per season on average? We would have guessed way less than that.

We'd love to see this graph expanded to include Robert (James Spader), Holly (Amy Ryan), Karen (Rashida Jones) and some of the other recurring characters from later seasons... but eventually it'd get too long to make sense of.

