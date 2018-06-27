POOR CREED

Who Kissed Whom On 'The Office,' Visualized

In the #MeToo era, most of us are hopefully aware that we should not kiss our coworkers unless we are fully, totally sure they want us to kiss them. The characters on the American version of "The Office" definitely did not follow this rule of thumb, as the following visualization by Redditor notrudedude illustrates. (The question mark represents other characters, and the width of each line reflects the number of kisses between characters.)

 

Yep, there was definitely a lot of inter-office kissing on "The Office." Good comedy, bad life advice.

