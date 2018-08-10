The Funniest, Meanest Reviews For Jason Statham's Mega-Shark Movie 'The Meg'

​"The Meg," which stars Jason Statham and an 80-foot CGI megalodon shark is in theaters today. It's not particularly good. And while the reviews aren't as universally bad as they were for "Gotti" or "The Emoji Movie", the bad reviews are delightfully harsh. We've gathered the snarkiest snippets below:

"How do you make a blockbuster movie starring a superhuman action star and a giant prehistoric monster that's so deadly dull?" [Rolling Stone]

"'The Meg' is a one hundred percent inorganic meal, something made from pre-tasted and then regurgitated ingredients." [Hollywood Reporter]

"Just observing that 'The Meg' is a dead, lifeless film is easy. All you have to do is sit there and watch for 10 minutes, any 10 minutes." [SFGate]

"Of all the thrillers made about tender, juicy humans splashing away from ravenous giant sharks, 'The Meg' is undeniably the most recent." [NPR]

"[S]harks deserve better than this." [IndieWire]

"It is neither dumb nor smart enough to be fun, and spends way too much time with its boring human characters when it could be spending it with, you know, the giant shark." [Vulture]

"The great thing about 'Jaws' (sorry) is that its tone is so elastic, moving from humor to horror to exhilaration to parody to tenderness; I'd say that the Good-Bad thing about 'Deep Blue Sea' (Im sorry. Im trying to remove it) is that it at least toggles between camp and carnage. 'The Meg' doesn't have a variable or inconsistent tone — it has no tone at all." [The Ringer]

"It's not fun, it's not serious, it's not scary. It is stupid." [New York Post]

"'The Meg' lacks the imagination to be shameless." [Variety]

"'The Meg' is lackadaisically paced, dull to look at, and has trouble keeping track of space and plot (it's never clear what Mana One does), but it's always very clear on what kind of expensive watches the characters are wearing... Whoever negotiated the placement of those watches got their money's worth. You won't." [AV Club]

"Apparently constructed under the assumption that moviegoers' I.Q. drops precipitously during the summer months." [New York Times]







Now that your appetite has been whetted, here's the trailer: