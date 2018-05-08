The Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Guide

From birthing you, to raising you, to always knowing how to get that mystery stain out of your shirt (it’s spaghetti), there is a lot to thank mom for.

Don’t settle for another grocery-store bouquet or bought-this-right-before-seeing-you card. Your mom deserves better. Your mom deserves a gift that she can post on Facebook, brag about to all her friends and blow up your wall with mentions 'cause she’s your mom and she loves you.

And since you’ve waited until right before Mother’s Day to pick something out, we made sure all these gifts will ship on time. Now go get your mom something nice and accept her follow request on Instagram.

Help mom discover all the other badass mothers in her (and your!) family.

There are no actual needles, but it’s called an acupuncture mat for a reason. The sensation is not exactly comfortable, but it does relieve acute pain and soreness through touch and pressure.

Godiva is having an extra 20% off sale on all their chocolates, and if you order by Tuesday, you’ll get free shipping on orders over $60.

It’s a holy text the whole family can get behind.

If your mom is trying to get her steps in, make it easier for her to keep track with a Fitbit. And as luck would have it, BLINQ has a lot of very fine fitness trackers on sale for 50% off.

Made by Japanese blacksmiths, each Bunka knife is hand-hammered and dunked in a steaming vat of liquid nitrogen. If your mom loves to cook, this gift will blow her the heck away.

Flowers are pretty, but houseplants last longer. Now on Amazon, you can pick out something extra special (like an Orchid or Fiddle Leaf fig) and get it shipped straight to her door in two days.

Mom deserves better than a fake gingerbread-smelling Yankee Candle. Jonathan Adler’s candlers are sophisticated, have unique smells (like Champagne! and Tomato?) and look like collectibles.

All mom has to do is carry on this kit, order a mini-bottle of her preferred spirit and use the custom combination bar spoon / muddler to mix in the other ingredients. Two fresh rosé cocktails, coming up.





Flowers are a thoughtful move, so long as you get a thoughtful bouquet. Because no one wants those droopy neon blue “flowers” that no one else bought at the grocery store. We love these sunny arrangements from ProFlowers (and the 20% off + next-day delivery that comes with them.)





