Why didn't they just adapt "Avenue Q?" STX Entertainment
'CALLING IT FLUFF WOULD BE TOO KIND'

The Best Of The Worst Reviews For Raunchy Muppet Failure 'The Happytime Murders'

This puppet spin on the raunch noir of "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" might have Jim Henson's own son in the director's seat, but critics say its top-class puppets exist only to deliver the most tattered and worn jokes.​ Apparently, lazy X-rated puppet jokes and 10 years in development hell don't cancel each other out. Here are the best burns from reviewers who suffered through it, brought to you by the letter F:

  • August duds like "The Happytime Murders" make you vaguely embarrassed to be in the theater. [Vulture]
  • The characters may be made of fabric, but nothing here is deeply felt. [The Village Voice]
  • About 20 years ago, this film might have seemed darker, more biting, and slightly wittier. Today, it's just stale. [/Film]
  • The sad truth is, it's just not that funny — a crucial failing in a comedy. [Empire]
  • When it becomes obvious that the film is merely interested in being naughty for the sake of it, the pace sags like Kermit's limbs. [NPR]
  • Hope began to die about five minutes into this off-putting, cheap-looking, virtually laugh-free disaster. Hope was dead at the 10-minute mark. [Chicago Sun-Times]
  • "The Happytime Murders" comes up as empty as the innards of its felt-and-foam cast members. [The A.V. Club]
  • [T]his film appears to have one goal and one goal only: to stage a scene where a puppet projectile-ejaculates Silly String. It's just about the only thing in "The Happytime Murders" that sticks. [Variety]
  • Calling it fluff would be too kind. [Time Out]
  • [T]he result is a sad hodgepodge of half-baked ideas sewn together with an undercooked story, riding on the hope that lots of dirty jokes could bring the whole thing together. They fucking don't. [io9]
  • Henson's latest is stupefyingly risk-averse, as though its greatest aspiration were to trigger those unsuspecting parents who bought tickets for their kids. [IndieWire]
  • "The Happytime Murders" is a grand temple to a long record of failures. [Vanity Fair]
  • If you're feeling too optimistic about the world, then it's the film to see. [Vox]


If you want the two-minute version of what "The Happytime Murders" has to offer, here's the red band trailer:

 


