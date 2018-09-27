The Third Season Of 'The Good Place' Debuts Tonight — Here's What The Reviews Say

Spoilers for seasons 1 and 2 ahead

If you haven't seen the first two seasons of "The Good Place," the best sitcom about the afterlife/ethics/food puns/the Jacksonville Jaguars ever, well... there's really not a great way to do this introduction without spoiling things a little bit. Here's what you need to know: the first two seasons (which are on Netflix) are really good, and the second season finale saw Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and Chidi (William Jackson Harper) sent back to Earth from the afterlife and reunited in Australia. The hour-long premiere is airing tonight on NBC — here's what reviews of the first couple episodes of the season are saying:

Season Three Picks Up Right Where Two Ended

Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto) have been sent back to Earth, their memories of Bad Place shenanigans again wiped, only to be saved from their deaths by the intervention of Michael (Ted Danson), who then returns to the afterlife to watch what happens. Well, mostly to watch.

In Season 3, the gang is reunited in Australia under the auspices of a neuroscience study run by Chidi's university colleague Simone (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) focusing on survivors of near-death experiences — another seed planted by Michael and Janet, in hopes that reuniting the foursome would knock something loose.

There's still a good amount of afterlife trickery and hocus pocus, of course, but the heart and soul of the show is, now more than ever, its humans. (And "humans" is a term that's ever-broadening, as Michael and Janet [D'Arcy Carden], both decidedly un-human, learn from and take to acting more like their friends).

The Move To Earth Doesn't Hamper The Rapid-Fire Jokes

"The Good Place" also serves up more ridiculously random gags per second than any other show on TV, with the possible exception of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but I think it's even got that beat. This season has jokes that involve BuzzFeed Kim Kardashian quizzes, Spider-Man, Ted Danson wearing an array of ridiculous disguises, dank memes, a fourth Hemsworth brother named Larry, and, of course, Jason's beloved Jacksonville Jaguars.

[Even] with the restraints of having to tell these character's ongoing saga in a land where Biscotti Pippen is just a figment of someone's imagination, and there are only slightly fewer frozen yogurt places, Season 3 opens up with a quartet of episodes that confirms that this group of cast and writers is equipped to make this story work wherever and whenever things may lead.

It's Still Focuses On People Trying (And Failing) To Be Good

The show has radically reworked itself from season to season, and even within them, but its underlying architecture of people striving for goodness and falling short hasn't changed, and it can't. Instead of having to work around that limitation, "The Good Place" has made it its central theme.

The forces of Evil and Reformed Evil are still hard at work, and we get a few more peeks into the inner workings of the afterlife. If anything, it's more exciting to see worlds collide, as some of the new episodes' deadass funniest moments come from Michael and Janet's bemusement with life on Earth.

The New Setting Gives Space To Learn Even More About These Characters

Season 3 becomes something akin to the recent seasons of "Archer," plopping beloved characters into environments so unfamiliar that they bring out the most well-defined aspects of each individual. (That even goes for not-a-robot Janet — aside from Danson, Carden is the one who gets the most comedic real estate to explore in these early episodes.)

Since season one, "The Good Place" has repeatedly rebooted its central narrative and shifted our understanding of its setting and what its characters are capable of doing within it. That it's still able to do this so skillfully in its third season, without ever becoming remotely predictable, is an astonishing feat.

The First Few Episodes Will Surprise You, And Water Might Even Come Out From Your Strange Human Eye-Holes

[While] the comedic balance is still there, the deeper examination of humanity makes for some moments of genuine pathos the show has mostly steered clear of until now. You're going to laugh like crazy this year, but you just might tear up, too. So prepare yourself accordingly.

It shouldn't be possible to rewrite characters every season, stick them in an entirely new setting, and have everything just keep rolling, as hilarious and strong and smart as ever[...] "The Good Place" doesn't just stay great despite its radical season-to-season changes; they're the very reason it is one of the best shows on television, and one that is criminally under-appreciated. It refuses to go gentle into that good sitcom night, to smolder in that uninspired limbo where other shows go when they're too afraid to try something new.

TL;DR

Seasons 1 and 2 worked so well because they brought a recognizable bit of our world to something that had seemingly infinite possibility. Watching the show work the other way, bringing a bit of that surreal magic to the constraints of Earth, is a delightful reversal.

