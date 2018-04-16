The Go-To Trivia App for Jeopardy Contestants

Greetings fellow nerds. If you’re here, that means you like trivia as much as we do. What’s the only thing better than playing trivia? Winning it. And the only thing better than winning it? Winning it for money.

Created by people who genuinely enjoy trivia, Fleetwit is a trivia app (and website) that has tons of challenges, puzzles and trivia categories. And they pay out cash prizes for winners.

Fleetwit is a pay-to-play trivia app. Wait! Before you huff in exasperation and click out of this thing, let us explain why that’s good.

By paying to play a “race” — they’re called races because speed matters as much as accuracy — you can pick your trivia topics. And picking your trivia topics means you’re much more likely to crush the category and win money.

Fleetwit races take credits, and each credit costs $0.25. Not exactly breaking the bank. Races cost anywhere from one credit to 400 (one of their “High Stakes” games) and cash prizes range from $40 to $2,500. Seen every Nic Cage movie? Just read a book on Miyazaki? Try your hand at 1990s movies. With over 75 categories to choose from, Fleetwit gives you the opportunity to lean into what you know most and up your odds on winning ca$h money.

Making people pay money to play trivia is a big ask, and Fleetwit takes it seriously. Their questions are thoughtful and fair, which is probably why over 100 ex-Jeopardy and game show contestants use the app. Besides, the model only works if people keep coming back to play.

1-On-1

Yep, it’s just you and one other player. The person with the highest final score (based on speed and accuracy) wins. If you’re the first person to play, you’ll have to wait for someone else to play. If you’re the second person to play, you’ll find out instantly if you won or lost.

Would you rather play against your friends and/or sworn nemeses? FleetWit just launched Versus Mode, a 1-On-1 race that lets you do just that. Challenge your friends to trivia in any category at any price point. Plus, your first 5 Versus challenges are absolutely free.

Live Trivia

These are scheduled trivia races that happen on a specific day at a specific time. You will race against other competitors in real-time, answering trivia questions and completing trivia-related tasks. The winners are determined by an equation that considers both speed and accuracy. The race rankings are typically released 30 minutes after the race. You have to register for these in advance and log on a few minutes before the race to make sure you start with everyone else.

Puzzles

These challenges engage your brain in a different way than the question-based live races or the image-based genius questions do and take less than two minutes. There are four different kinds of puzzle challenges: Equations, Word Searches, Simon Says and Memory.

Genius

These are the hardest races. Players are presented with one visual puzzle that you have to solve. The first person that solves it wins the prize. You can try to solve is as many times as you like until it’s solved (each try requires another credit entry, though). It sounds easy, but it’s not.





Fleetwit has awarded $150,000 in prizes in the last 30 days. Ready to get in on some of that? Create an account now and play your first game for free.​