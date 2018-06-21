The Best A/C Units On Amazon

We’ve reached the point of summer where we’ve realized Hey! It’s actually summer! Those 50-degree days have suddenly given way to the Nasty Hot. Like, a stranger could blow on your face and depending on how long you’ve been waiting on the subway platform, you may not immediately swat them away.

You can pepper your apartment with fans, but we all know that what you really need is a proper air conditioning unit. Here are the very best units you can buy right now.

The Absolute Best

This LG model is the best window air conditioner (for small rooms) that money can buy. LG’s humble 8,000 BTU air conditioner may not look like much, but this workhorse checks off all the right boxes. That's probably why it gets such great reviews from both owners and fellow professional reviewers.

This unit cools and dehumidifies better than competitors, but also has appreciative details like sturdy construction and convenient side curtains made installation a breeze (lol).

At just 60 dBA the LG is quieter than other air conditioners of the same BTU rating—about as loud as a noisy dishwasher. There’s also a separate dehumidify-only mode, perfect for cool but muggy days.

Speaking of which, most inexpensive A/Cs evaporate the air they collect—a process that can make noise and cause water to pool near the unit. The LW8016ER has a removable drain plug in the back of the unit, which allows it to drain while running.

The Best Value

Haier makes some of the most affordable 8,000 BTU A/Cs that come with remote controls and thermostats.

The HWE08XCR-L will cool your room almost as well as the LG and has an independent dehumidifying mode. Controls are simple, but still allow the user to set a timer or thermostat and customize energy usage or fan speed.

However, it doesn't get the top spot because it's louder than other models and can have a higher (read: more annoying) pitch. Many user reviews complain about sound, so we'd think twice before putting it in a bedroom.

The Best Looking

If you've never uttered the phrase, "That's a good looking air conditioner," it's because you've never seen the Frigidaire Cool Connect.

The Wi-Fi enabled Cool Connect offers remote control through a smartphone app, responsive touch-sensitive controls and a sleek front panel. Smartphone pairing is easy, and the app shows your current settings, current ambient temperature, and even lets you turn the A/C on before you get home.

Unfortunately, the Cool Connect feels a little more fragile and the seal will sometimes let the hot air in, which adds to overall cool-down time.

The Best For Bedrooms



If 60 dBA is still too loud, consider the Friedrich Chill CP08G10B. It has a relatively simple installation—including a slide-out chassis for a through-the-wall application—plus an oscillating fan mode to spread the “chill” more evenly.

Ultimately, the Friedrich Chill CP08G10B is bit too pricey to claim the top spot. But, if there’s extra room in the budget, or you’re shopping for the bedroom, this unit just may be what you’re looking for.

The Best Lightweight Model

This affordable air conditioner has a lot going for it. It’s around 10 pounds, lighter than the LG LW8016ER, and has a robust remote control with a built-in thermostat, allowing you to program the A/C to shut off when the temperature around the remote itself reaches the target.



This model’s fan noise is relatively intrusive, and there’s no drain for whatever humidity may accumulate. Still, it’s a decent option if your other favorite is sold out.





