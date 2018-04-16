DIGG PICKS

The 13 Best Gadgets On Amazon Right Now

From solar-powered battery packs to Plankton speakers, here are 13 gadgets on Amazon that got us geeking out / direct depositing our paychecks into Amazon prime. 

A Smartphone-Enabled Lock

With this lock you never have to worry about losing your keys or forgetting the combination.

 

Make Good Coffee Anywhere

If that headline doesn’t sell it, you probably shouldn’t buy it.

 

Charge Devices Without A Cable

This wireless charger is fast, sleek and doubles as a phone stand. 

 

An Alarm Clock That Will Actually Wake You Up

It’s hard to sleep through an alarm when it forces you to get out of bed to turn it off. 

 

Maximize Your Workspace

This sleek stand helps your posture and makes the most of whatever space you’re working in.

 

The Best $25 Bluetooth Speaker

This speaker is everything you want: super loud, extremely portable, waterproof and affordable.  

 

Make Sure Your Phone Never Runs Out Of Battery

This solar (and battery) powered charger is perfect for on-the-go charging.

 

Because Instant Pics Are Fun

It’s like an Instagram you can hold.

 

The Original Air Fryer

For when you want fried food, but also want to be healthy.

 

If You Like Spongebob And Speakers

Might we suggest...

 

The Best Turntable For Under $100

The team at Audio Technica sure knows what they’re doing.

 

The Best Air Purifier

It’s got a sleek design and a 99.97% efficiency rating.

 

This Waterproof Digital Camera

It’s one-button touch control tap and 146 degree ultra-wide view helps you easily capture anything.

 



If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
NO-NO, YES

2 diggs theringer.com
With strikeouts at record highs and the likes of Jeremy Hellickson sniffing perfectos, baseball’s balance of power has officially shifted too far toward pitchers. What to do? Move the mound. Or … consider the rhombus.
INVESTMENTS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Invest In Solar, Pay For Netflix, Spotify And Amazon Prime

7 diggs wundercapital.com
It’s a common misconception that you have to sacrifice returns to invest in a “good cause.” Wunder Capital connects investors with solar projects that need financing, offering projected returns of up to 7.5% annually.