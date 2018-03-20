This Lip Sync Makes 'Drag Race Thailand' Look Infinitely More Extra Than Its American Counterpart

"RuPaul's Drag Race" is known as one of the best reality competition shows on TV. The combination of creative drag artistry along with fierce competition makes Drag Race an almost unbeatable program. But what many Americans may not know is that its Thai counterpart gives the Ru's version a run for its money when it comes to outrageous entertainment.

You only need to watch the latest lip sync from the show to see why.

Drag Race: Thailand is a mess that won't let me breathe!!!! pic.twitter.com/5dr0igt0GO — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) March 20, 2018

To start off, it features three queens, as opposed to the traditional two. Some may say its overwhelming, but why not give each queen more exposure?

Immediately, two of the queens begin to pull down their dresses to reveal whole other costumes underneath. While such reveals are usually reserved for a mid-lip sync surprise in American lip syncs, these two Thai queens don't see the point of delaying.

Soon after, we see why they're not shy about their reveals: because there are other props! One queen goes backstage to grab a water bottle that she sprays across the stage, and soon after another queen jumps off the stage and smears lipstick across her face to simulate blood.

Yes, it may be a tad over the top, but you can't say it wasn't entertaining.

Compare this to the final lip sync of America's "Drage Race: All Stars 3," where Trixie Mattel and Kennedy Davenport both give muted lip syncs to Miley Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball." We're not saying one is necessarily better than the other, but one certainly entertained us more.

123. Kennedy Davenport vs. Trixie Mattel - Wrecking Ball pic.twitter.com/lInWg0Uqqq — 𝔡𝔞𝔫𝔦𝔢𝔩 🏳️‍🌈 (@lgbtvelour) March 16, 2018








