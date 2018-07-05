What To Know About The Thai Youth Soccer Team That Could Be Trapped In A Cave Until November

​The Thai Royal Navy is trying to extricate a youth soccer team that has been stranded in a flooded cave for almost two weeks, drawing international attention and concern. The 12 boys on the team, called the Wild Boars, range from age 11 to age 16, and their coach is 25 years old. They have been in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave since June 23, when they went exploring after soccer practice and became trapped by heavy rains flooding the cave's entrance. They were found more than a mile inside the cave on Monday, 9 days after they were first trapped, by two expert cave divers from the UK.

Here's what you need to know about the methods the Thai military is considering for getting the boys safely out of the cave.

Rescuers Are Trying To Lower The Water Levels Enough That Boys Can Walk Or Float Out

Rescuers are furiously pumping water out of the cave and into nearby rice fields in an attempt to drain enough water for the team to be able to get out of the cave without having to swim.

A military operation in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex is employing hundreds of industrial pumps to drain the water along the 2.5-mile (4km) path from the entrance to the area where the children and their football coach have been sheltering for 12 days.



Poonsak Woongsatngiem, a rescue official with Thailand’s interior ministry, told the Guardian the water had been reduced by 40% in the past few days, clearing a 1.5km stretch of dark, jagged and muddy cave channels that the boys would need to traverse.



The goal, Woongsatngiem told the Guardian, is to lower water levels "to the point that no diving equipment is needed, like to the waistline, so one can wear just life jackets and walk out." However, monsoon rains are in the forecast for Saturday, so time is very limited to get the boys out before the water levels inevitably rise again.

Another Option Is To Teach The Boys To Dive So That They Can Swim Out

Plan B is to teach the boys how to use scuba equipment that would allow them to swim out, with experienced divers by their sides. "Nobody will teach anyone a full cave course, but trying to get them comfortable with masks, with the breathing, (is) completely different," said Claus Rasmusen, a cave diving instructor who is helping with the rescue operation.



Thai officials are currently in conversations with Mermaid Subsea Services in Bangkok, a firm that normally provides equipment for undersea oil and gas extraction. The company is being asked to supply diving masks for the kids. Ideally, AGA Divator masks would be used, which cover the entire face and are specially fitted for children. Ruengrit Changkwanyuen, an official with the Thai contingent of the international cave diving team, said the boys will also be equipped with wetsuits (the water is very cold), boots, and helmets.



However, some of the boys can't swim at all, and all of them have been weakened by the experience of being trapped for so long without food. A medical examination of the team revealed that two boys and the coach are suffering from exhaustion. A video released July 3 by the Thai Royal Navy showed the boys receiving medical treatment for minor injuries:

And a cave rescuer, writing for CNN, pointed out that diving out of the cave would be strenuous even for experienced divers: "A moment of panic or loss of the breathing regulator can be fatal for the novice diver, and may also put the cave diver escorting him in danger."

Rescuers Are Also Trying To Find Alternative Entrances To The Cave

The boys have told divers that they have heard dogs barking, a rooster crowing and children playing, which might indicate that there is some shaft leading to the surface. Gary Mitchell, the assistant vice chairman of the British Cave Rescue Council, described the pros and cons of finding — or drilling — an escape route from the cave.



Drilling an opening would be a problem because of the need for determining with pinpoint accuracy where they are inside the cave. While stressing that the Thai military is in charge, Mitchell believes they are working under the assumption that the group is about 800 meters to a kilometer below the surface — meaning the need to drill through solid rock...

Thai searchers also have been searching for a fissure that might lead to a shaft that could be a kind of "back door" to where the soccer team is sheltered. So far, they have not found one that goes far enough.

The Military Might Have To Leave The Boys Where They Are Until The Rainy Season Ends

Standard cave-rescue procedure is to leave stranded people where they are, with food and supplies regularly delivered to them by experienced divers, until water levels naturally recede. However, in this case the rainy season is expected to last through October or November.

Capt. Anand Surawan of the Thai Navy raised the possibility that, under the worst-case scenario, the 13 could be in the cave for four months until the end of the rainy season.



Others argued that it would be hard on the boys and dangerous to leave them in the cave for so long, even if they had light, food and other supplies. They could risk injury, illness and psychological harm, by a prolonged stay.

The boys' coach, Ekapol Chanthawong, formerly lived as a Buddhist monk, and experts say his meditation practice could help the boys cope with the psychological stressors of being trapped for so long.

One Of The Chilean Miners Who Was Trapped For 10 Weeks In 2010 Had Words Of Support For The Team

Omar Reygadas, one of 33 miners who were trapped 2,300 feet underground for 10 weeks when their mine collapsed in 2010, told the Associated Press that the key to survival to "think only about leaving and reuniting with their families."



"It's terrible for them — they're little — but I believe that boys with a lot of strength are going to manage to be whole when they get out," Reygadas said.

He recalled times when he and his fellow miners doubted they would be rescued. Faith, prayer and humor kept them sane, he said.

"They shouldn't be ashamed to be scared," he said of the boys. "Because we were scared, too. Our tears also ran. Even as adult men, we cried."



The Boys Are Eager To Talk To Their Families And Hear News From The Outside World

Rescuers are trying to install an internet cable that would allow the boys to talk to their families. The divers who have seen the boys also fielded questions about current events.

One Thai navy SEAL team member who spent time with the boys said the young soccer players "were always asking about the World Cup." ''I told them that all the big teams had gone home," the navy SEAL member said.

Wow, way to kick someone when they're down, navy SEAL member.