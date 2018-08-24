The Strangest, Most Awful Stories From A Supposed Former Tesla IT Employee

Elon Musk's had a rough summer: a very unhelpful rescue attempt, having to apologize after calling a heroic diver a "pedo guy," more Twitter meltdowns, a teary-eyed New York Times interview about said summer, getting trolled on Instagram by Azaelia Banks, possibly breaking up with Grimes after *checks notes* about four months... and an SEC investigation in the wake of a lukewarm $420 joke.

Before you say we've missed anything (and it's possible, just look at that list), yes, there's also the drama surrounding Tesla whistleblower Martin Tripp. Now, if these detailed posts made on Something Awful's YOSPOS board — that's "Your Operating System is a Piece Of Shit," a forum reserved for shitposting about computer-y things — are to be believed, another ex-Tesla employee is blowing off steam about Tesla's car firmware.

A former Tesla employee, who worked on their IT infrastructure, is posting in a subforum of a subforum, a little-known place for funy computer forgotten by time. His NDA has expired.



He has such sights to show us. Join me and I will be your silent guide into a world of horror. pic.twitter.com/uFDOj0x5Zy — ato̧̕m̀͡i̴̷̛c̨͝t͝҉͡h̷҉u̵̶m͜͞b͏͝s̀́ (@atomicthumbs) August 24, 2018

Twitter user @atomicthumbs shared the relevant posts in a screenshot thread, but you can read through the YOSPOS thread yourself here. Without getting in the weeds of how Something Awful/YOSPOS work, just look for the posts from user "Xealous"/"fart-powered cars." Whether or not these stories are 100% accurate, they're enough to give any firmware expert, Tesla owner or Elon Musk stan a case of the jitters. Stories like:

How, Model 3s aside, firmware doesn't make it onto a Tesla's storage until it's going down the line:

The time when the whole Autopilot department had to do a surprise programming test in order to keep their jobs:

How the Tesla Superchargers cause wear on the battery and shouldn't be used too often or you'll get blacklisted from them:

And, statements backing up what this summer has already made clear — Tesla sounds like it's far from the greatest place to work:

More alleged instances of Tesla shenanigans can be found in the Twitter thread, but only the YOSPOS thread itself has the subsequent shitposting about all the attention these posts are receiving from other parts of the web. Hello from Digg Dot Com, YOSPOS. Sorry we ruined your thread.