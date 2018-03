NEED FOR ELECTRIC SPEED

Inverse drew our attention to the Instagram account Tesla Sand Truck​, which shows a dune buggy equipped with a Tesla induction motor that absolutely rips:

The batteries for the truck take 1.5-2 hours to charge, which gets 25-30 miles of driving distance:

[Tesla Sand Truck via Inverse]