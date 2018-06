​In a matchup that the Houston Chronicle described as "a Coachella festival of air balls, missed shots and footwork that would make a sloth look like Usain Bolt," the Texas senator edged out the TV host in the "Blobfish Basketball Classic." Not much video is available, but this short clip does give a good sense of how bad things were:

Invented in December of 1891 by James Naismith, basketball was played in America for 126 years until Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz killed it pic.twitter.com/PuDSR3j2vR — Space Force Commander Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 18, 2018

[Via Twitter]