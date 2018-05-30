IT AIN'T GOOD

The Average Teacher's Salary In Every State, Mapped

How much money do American teachers make? If your answer to that question is "not enough," you are definitely not wrong! But as recent teacher strikes have highlighted, some states are doing a much worse job of keeping teachers housed and fed than others. The folks at personal finance site HowMuch put together some maps of the average teacher salary in all 50 states using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and there is way too much variation here for our liking.

 

The maps showing middle and high school teachers' average earnings, which you can see over at HowMuch, show a similar pattern. HowMuch averaged out the median elementary, middle and high school teacher salary to calculate the top 10 states for teacher pay overall:

1. New York: $81,613


2. Alaska: $80,627


3. Connecticut: $78,567


4. California: $76,523


5. Massachusetts: $75,720


6. New Jersey: $72,460


7. Oregon: $69,643


8. Virginia: $68,707


9. Maryland: $67,173


10. Rhode Island: $67,050

[HowMuch]

Not on the top ten list? West Virginia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Colorado and Arizona, where teachers have walked out to protest low wages and insufficient benefits in recent months. If the wave of strikes continues, maybe teachers can turn all the light blue states on the above map regular blue. Or even — dare we hope? — dark blue.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

An Intuitive Project Management Tool That Works At A Glance

1 digg monday.com
With monday.com you can manage projects and tasks in a single board, move through the timeline visually and intuitively and communicate with your teammates in the context of each task. Plus, it connects with all the apps you already use and love like Dropbox, Google Drive, and Zapier.