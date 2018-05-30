The Average Teacher's Salary In Every State, Mapped

How much money do American teachers make? If your answer to that question is "not enough," you are definitely not wrong! But as recent teacher strikes have highlighted, some states are doing a much worse job of keeping teachers housed and fed than others. The folks at personal finance site HowMuch put together some maps of the average teacher salary in all 50 states using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and there is way too much variation here for our liking.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/bb761c52094e4c108fd9034f5ad12fd1_4ce580c8075545019653869096eb41f2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

The maps showing middle and high school teachers' average earnings, which you can see over at HowMuch, show a similar pattern. HowMuch averaged out the median elementary, middle and high school teacher salary to calculate the top 10 states for teacher pay overall:

1. New York: $81,613

2. Alaska: $80,627

3. Connecticut: $78,567

4. California: $76,523

5. Massachusetts: $75,720

6. New Jersey: $72,460

7. Oregon: $69,643

8. Virginia: $68,707

9. Maryland: $67,173

10. Rhode Island: $67,050

[HowMuch]

Not on the top ten list? West Virginia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Colorado and Arizona, where teachers have walked out to protest low wages and insufficient benefits in recent months. If the wave of strikes continues, maybe teachers can turn all the light blue states on the above map regular blue. Or even — dare we hope? — dark blue.