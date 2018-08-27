Woman's Juggling Trick Is Wildly Satisfying

Meet Taylor Glenn, a supremely talented juggler and your new favorite Instagrammer. Glenn has all the normal juggling tricks down pat, plus a mastery of a few especially satisfying stunts.
Like this one, which achieved viral status on Imgur early Monday morning:
Called "the Grace," this trick comes from a discipline within juggling known as Claymotion, Glenn explains on her Instagram.
Here she is doing another claymotion trick:
And now here's that trick in slow motion, which doesn't really help us understand how it's done, but is also very relaxing to watch:
Like, I said before though, she's also just good at normal juggling stuff. Watch this one, augmented by nature and slow-mo:
And a little help from a friend adds to the experience here:
I could keep going... but if I do, I'll have no choice but to place a big Amazon order for clubs and juggling DVDs and a ticket to circus camp.
Anyway, you should definitely follow Taylor Glenn on Instagram.