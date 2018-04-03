What Companies Are Actually Doing With Their Tax Bill Savings, Charted

​The days and weeks after the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December saw a flurry of press releases from major companies, trumpeting raises, bonuses and hiring plans as a result of their newfound tax savings. According to an analysis from non-profit Just Capital, companies are indeed putting money towards jobs and wages — but mostly they're sending the savings to shareholders. Business Insider graphed the breakdown:



The biggest non-shareholder category is "Jobs," which Just Capital defines as "commitment to job creation or capital investment that is tabbed for job creating activities, either explicitly or implicitly." Wage increases and bonuses, which fall under "Workers," account for just 6% of the money.

Buybacks in the first couple months of 2018 have reached all time highs:

Since President Donald Trump signed the tax bill, companies have announced about $170.8 billion in stock buybacks, the most ever for this early in the year. "There's a whole stock pile of cash that just came back. Take Cisco. We know they had $68 billion trapped overseas, and they're going to take $25 billion of that and buy back stock," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR. Birinyi Associates, which has tracked buybacks since the 1980s, said this year's level, from Jan. 1 through Feb. 15, is the most ever, topping $147.2 billion in the period of 2016, which had been the busiest at this point of the year. During that period of 2016, the market was working its way out of a roughly 14 percent correction.

[CNBC]

While buybacks can help boost stock prices and the market overall, critics worry that those gains are disproportionately weighted towards the already wealthy:

Critics of buybacks note that America's wealthiest families tend to benefit disproportionately from a booming stock market -- and thus buybacks. The top 10% of households owned 84% of all stocks in 2016, according to paper published last year by NYU professor Edward Wolff. The richest 1% owned 40% of stocks by themselves.

[CNN Money]



