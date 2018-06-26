Everything You Need To Know About The Disastrous TanaCon, This Year's Fyre Fest

The first ever TanaCon, a conference for online video creators and fans founded by popular 20-year-old YouTuber Tana Mongeau, was supposed to take place in Anaheim this past weekend. TanaCon was conceived of as a fan-friendly alternative to VidCon, the annual conference for online video creators started by "Vlogbrothers" John and Hank Green in 2010. Instead, TanaCon was a poorly executed mess that left fans stranded under the Southern California sun without food or water and that got cancelled after less than a day due to a lack of capacity for attendees at the conference venue. Here's what went down at this year's Fyre Fest for YouTubers.

The idea for TanaCon was born a couple of months ago, when Mongeau posted a video complaining that last year, she did not receive a "featured creators" badge at VidCon. Mongeau was kicked out of VidCon last year and banned for life after drawing mobs of fans that VidCon's organizers said were a security hazard.

TanaCon was supposed to be a VidCon alternative that addressed all of Mongeau's complaints about VidCon. The event, which took place down the street from VidCon in Anaheim, was free for those who reserved tickets online in May; VIP passes available for $65 (plus about $12 in taxes and fees) were supposed to allow buyers to skip to the front of lines, attend meet and greets with their favorite YouTubers and receive "a gift bag worth more than quadruple the price of the whole ticket." Unsurprisingly, many VIP ticket holders were very excited for the TanaCon experience.

"It's a better version of VidCon for sure," a big Shane Dawson fan and TanaCon attendee who didn't want to share their name, told Polygon while waiting in line. "Well, I can't say that for sure because I'm not inside yet, but the idea of it is better for sure. Just the amount of access we're going to get. And price wise! A community badge ticket for VidCon is $150. I got two VIP tickets for TanaCon for less than that, and money to spare for merch."

[Polygon]

Alas, almost none of this person's predictions about TanaCon came true. VIP ticket-holders waited in the same line as free ticket-holders, and they discovered that the meet-and-greets they were promised were only available to those who had RSVPed to them ahead of time.

The VIP ticket was also supposed to be a fast pass for meet-and-greet lines. Fans later discovered you had to RSVP online for creator-specific meet-and-greets. Those events had headcount caps, so most fans found themselves locked out anyway. That is the fans who knew that you had to RSVP in the first place. "You only got one [meet-and-greet RSVP] and most of them sold out immediately," Veronica, an 18-year-old from New Hampshire, said. "They ended up giving everyone at registration the VIP badge because they ran out of the free ticket badges, so almost everyone was a VIP. It was really unorganized," Devon, a 20-year-old from Orange County, explained.



[Select All]

As for those valuable gift bags... they ended up containing stickers, a wristband and a branded condom.

“A gift bag worth more than quadruple the price of the whole ticket” “line skipping” “private meet & greets” righhht. @tanamongeau #tanacon pic.twitter.com/OlQUrrSspG — ashley foster (@ashleyfoster09) June 22, 2018

The worst part of TanaCon for many fans was the long, hot wait outside the Anaheim Marriott Suites. Many fans posted pictures of their sunburns from the wait online and complained about the lack of food and water vendors outside the venue. The ones who made it inside, however, found a small ballroom without enough room for all the attendees and a small room with merch for sale. Meanwhile, according to Polygon, YouTubers wandered throughout the hotel getting mobbed by fans — much to the chagrin of the hotel's management and other guests.

By noon, according to BuzzFeed, security began to kick people out of the convention on the orders of the fire marshall, but Mongeau and others creators stayed in the parking lot of the hotel meeting with fans. Mongeau and the convention's management company, Good Times, initially promised that they would relocate TanaCon to a new, larger location on Saturday, but hours later Good Times announced on Twitter that the convention was cancelled "due to an overwhelming & unexpected response of over fifteen thousand unregistered guests arriving to the venue Friday morning." Good Times claimed "there is no way to continue our weekend at TanaCon as is without risking the safety of our Featured Creators" and later promised refunds within 30 days for those who had paid for VIP passes.

Mongeau also posted a long, apologetic tweetstorm promising transparency and including the memorable lines, "my intentions with Tanacon were incredibly pure & i truly thought that i had everything on lock" and "my heart is shattered & im trying to pick up the pieces. the sunburns, the money and time spent, people waiting outside, everything is so fucked up and i want to talk about it." She also promised that TanaCon wasn't her last attempt at bringing YouTubers and fans together, writing, "i can't wait to do something for fans, for free, in a fucking arena with 17x the security & a different, better approach at ticket sales, lines, etc." All eyes will surely be on Mongeau if and when she attempts to pull off a second TanaCon.