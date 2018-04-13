Tall Men Are Pretty Pleased With Themselves, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Tall men think they're tall enough, The Rock's stunt double ​might be cooler than The Rock and the new Gmail design is just fine thanks.



Here's the thing: I am a tall dude. As far back as I can remember, I have always been tall. Both of my parents are tall. My brother is tall. To me, tall is normal. Tall is home. Tall is going to the grocery store and just being delighted when people ask you to grab something off the top shelf. Tall is constantly being reminded by everyone who meets you that you're tall. And honestly, it freaking rules.

So I'm not surprised that a 2007 study that recently resurfaced on Reddit confirms that men who are 6'3" are among the most content with their own height. I agree 100 percent.

Still! As a tall person let me take a moment to add a little anecdotal coda to all of this. I'm sure if I was asked how satisfied with my height I would respond in the affirmative. Being 6'3" is, objectively, a net positive. And yet, there are some drawbacks! Everyone who is not tall is probably frowning right now. Maybe even booing. Understandable! But hear me out.

Being tall, to me, means that you're constantly trying to bat down your height. Being tall means that you're always looking for a place to sit in group situations so you don't stick out. Being tall means that sometimes on planes, trains and automobiles you're just gonna have to deal with a very slightly cramped seating arrangement. Being tall means that buying pants is going to be a frustrating experience because you're going to have to mess up the nice, neat pile of pants just to find a pair with an inseam that's larger than the waist, and oh goodness I just really made a mess here and some poor soul is probably watching me right now thinking, jeez these tall people just love to come in and mess up my pants pile I just fixed five minutes ago.

So, yes: there are a number of minor frustrations with being tall — as I would imagine that there are a number of frustrations at any height. And even though all us tall men are just like, well heck being tall is great, it definitely doesn't make our lives perfect.

[Digg]

It's pretty cool that the fact that Dwayne Johnson and his stunt double, Tanoai Reed, are related is like the fifth most interesting thing about Tanaoi Reed.

In Mike Sager's excellent profile of The Rock's distant cousin for MEL, we learn many things. That Reed just happened to be working as a teamster near where Johnson was filming "The Scorpion King — which ultimately led to their 16-year stunt double partnership. That it's Reed who's actually doing all the driving in the "Fast" series for Johnson. That it's Reed who probably took that highly analyzed leap in "Skyscraper".

It's kind of insane, and also pretty great, that despite Johnson coming from a world where a large majority of his work was, in fact, stunt work — most notably of which, being the all-time greatest at selling the Stone Cold Stunner — it's Reed that is largely responsible for Johnson becoming the action star he is today.

[MEL Magazine]

There's a new Gmail design coming out in a few weeks. The Verge has some screenshots of it, if you'd like to look at them. It's nice! You can snooze emails. The sharp edges have been literally rounded.

What I am eagerly awaiting, however, are all the minor complaints that will inevitably surface once this thing goes live. I can't wait for all the personal essays of why The New Gmail Design Is Actually Bad. I'm living for the tweets with screenshots of very specific frustrations with this new design.

I think this is my favorite vein of getting mad about stuff online. It's like the weather — complaining about minor changes to software or websites that we all universally use. Growing up, I would spend far too much time in forum threads about new video game patches, watching people just absolutely lose their shit over single-digit percentage changes to things.

And I don't think it was because they were angry video game nerds. I think it was more of a function of just being immersed in something on a daily basis for hours on end. If you're used to Flash of Light granting a certain amount of healing, and now it's dropping by five percent, you're going to notice that. Just like, I suspect, if you're used to the compose button being red, and now it's white in the redesign, you're going to notice the extra second looking for it.

I'm sure the Google designers are already reflexively preparing for the wave of nitpicking and griping. But I say take it as a compliment! I think it's a testament to how great of a product you've built that people have become so familiar with that they're going to be moved to post about trivial nonsense like the send button being 6 pixels smaller than it used to be.

[The Verge]