How Much Money You Take Home On A $100,000 Salary In Different US Cities, Mapped

As we all learn viscerally when we look at our first pay stub, the salary we agree to when we take a job is not the same as the amount of money we take home. State and federal income taxes, Social Security and Medicare withholding, health insurance premiums, flexible spending account contributions... these are just a few of the things that can take a big bite out of your take-home pay. And it varies quite a bit depending on where you live, since state and city income taxes vary quite a bit from place to place. To put all this in perspective, HowMuch put together a map showing how much money you take home each month on a $100,000 salary in the largest city in each state (based on tax withholding, not any of the other variable deductions mentioned above).

Not surprisingly, New York City — which has not only a state income tax but also a local income tax — came out as the city with the lowest monthly take-home pay, at $5,574 a month. A number of cities in states without state income tax — namely Houston, Jacksonville, Anchorage, Las Vegas, Seattle, Cheyenne, Memphis, Sioux Falls and Manchester — came out with the highest take-home pay, $6,329 a month. On the one hand, that extra 13.5% effective income sounds nice... on the other hand, we like roads, schools, public transportation, the social safety net and other things that state and local taxes pay for.

[HowMuch]