How Much Money People Take Home After Taxes Around The World, Visualized

​Comparing salaries between countries is comparing apples to oranges. Even after you convert one national currency to another, you're still looking at different costs of living in different countries — and different take-home pay. Earning $70,000 in a country that taxes 10% of it is a whole lot different from earning $70,000 in a country that taxes 40% of it.

That's why we appreciate this smart, well-designed visualization of take-home pay around the world from personal finance website HowMuch. Using data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), HowMuch charted OECD member countries' average take-home pay, average tax rates and average required social security contributions, in order from highest gross pay (Switzerland) to lowest gross pay (Mexico).

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5221f8907376411db94501b8c2467b71_274041a2ef1a41ae98d9b832fbfda670_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

As you can see, the US doesn't quite make the top 10 list by gross pay, but it does make the top 10 list by net pay. As you can also see, the US is nowhere near the highest taxed country in the world, no matter how many times President Trump makes that claim.

[HowMuch]