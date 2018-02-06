TWO DEAD

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Taiwan Injures Hundreds, Topples Buildings

Updated:

The Taiwanese government has reported that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck Taiwan, near the city of Hualien. A hotel on the country's East coast has reportedly collapsed, and dramatic video shows a rescue operation underway attempting to save around 30 people trapped inside.

According to the USGS, the quake hit right off the coast at 10:50 AM EST.

 

Pictures of the hotel show its precarious angle.

 

Update 6:38 PM EST, 02/06/2018: 150 people have been rescued from the hotel and about 40,000 homes are without water according to the BBC.

CNN reports that two are dead and 202 are injured.


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals