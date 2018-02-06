6.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Taiwan Injures Hundreds, Topples Buildings

The Taiwanese government has reported that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck Taiwan, near the city of Hualien. A hotel on the country's East coast has reportedly collapsed, and dramatic video shows a rescue operation underway attempting to save around 30 people trapped inside.

According to the USGS, the quake hit right off the coast at 10:50 AM EST.

Pictures of the hotel show its precarious angle.

Dozens have been trapped after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake collapsed a Taiwanese hotel. @Telegraph https://t.co/ie6OD8q1o0 pic.twitter.com/9NjERV0Py6 — upday for Samsung UK (@updayUK) February 6, 2018

Update 6:38 PM EST, 02/06/2018: 150 people have been rescued from the hotel and about 40,000 homes are without water according to the BBC.

CNN reports that two are dead and 202 are injured.



