6.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Taiwan Injures Hundreds, Topples Buildings

The Taiwanese government has reported that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck Taiwan, near the city of Hualien. A hotel on the country's East coast has reportedly collapsed, and dramatic video shows a rescue operation underway attempting to save around 30 people trapped inside.
According to the USGS, the quake hit right off the coast at 10:50 AM EST.
Pictures of the hotel show its precarious angle.
Update 6:38 PM EST, 02/06/2018: 150 people have been rescued from the hotel and about 40,000 homes are without water according to the BBC.
CNN reports that two are dead and 202 are injured.