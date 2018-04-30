DISTURBING

Video Reportedly Shows Bombing In Syria Large Enough To Trigger An Earthquake

Sunday evening, huge explosions, large enough to reportedly trigger earthquakes, hit Syrian bases in Hama and Aleppo, according to Syrian state media.

Here's video from the attack (which is unnerving to watch):

 

[WikiLeaks]

Reports say that at 10:30 pm local time missiles hit the two cities, which reportedly registered on the Richter scale in nearby cities, killing 26 people according to the Associated Press.

Al-Jazeera has confirmed the reports with its own reporters on the ground. Reuters reports that the bombings seemed to be targeting Iranian backed militias and weapons warehouses.

The bombings came hours after a phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American President Donal Trump, where the leaders reportedly discussed "problems posed by the Iranian regime's destabilizing activities."

While it is not confirmed that Israel carried out the strikes, Israel has previously committed similar attacks, targeting Iranian-backed militias, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month that Israel planned to continue to "move against Iran in Syria." Israeli journalist Amit Segal reports that later today, Netanyahu will announce "dramatic information about Iran."

Unverified video (above) posted by Wikileaks allegedly show the powerful explosions. Reports and videos from Syria journalist Danny Makki appear to corroborate the WikiLeaks video.

