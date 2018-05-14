We Didn't Even Know This Level Of Jump Rope Synchronization Was Possible

Have you ever sat awake at night, kept up by the worry humans might have maxed out the cool stuff we can do with jump ropes kept you up at night? Well, you can sleep easily tonight, because these Chinese students are upping the game:
[Via Reddit]
Skip to content, or skip to search.
Have you ever sat awake at night, kept up by the worry humans might have maxed out the cool stuff we can do with jump ropes kept you up at night? Well, you can sleep easily tonight, because these Chinese students are upping the game:
[Via Reddit]