DON'T STOP JUMPING, KID IN THE MIDDLE

We Didn't Even Know This Level Of Jump Rope Synchronization Was Possible

Have you ever sat awake at night, kept up by the worry humans might have maxed out the cool stuff we can do with jump ropes kept you up at night? Well, you can sleep easily tonight, because these Chinese students are upping the game:

fancy rope skipping from r/gifs
 

[Via Reddit]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MAJOR EFAIL

2 diggs Wired
The ubiquitous encryption schemes PGP and S/MIME are vulnerable to attack, according to a group of German and Belgian researchers who posted their findings on Monday.
BOXES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A Style Subscription Box We Actually Like

1 digg frankandoak.com
Frank And Oak is here to do your shopping for you. Give them your style, size and budget, and they’ll do the rest. Try on everything at home and keep only what you love. It’s that easy.