The Supreme Court Heard Oral Arguments About Trump's Travel Ban — Here Are The Highlights

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments for Trump v. Hawaii — the case challenging President Trump's travel ban, which lower courts have repeatedly struck down based on the idea that it discriminated against people based on their nationality, but which the Supreme Court allowed to go into effect while the case is still underway. Marking the importance of the occasion, the notoriously opaque court agreed to publish audio from the arguments the same day.

Oral arguments are a rare chance to hear the justices' line of thinking about, and sometimes their opinions on, pending court cases, which is why court watchers love to meticulously dissect them. Here are the standout moments from the hourlong affair, and what they could mean for Trump's travel ban.

Chief Justice Roberts Shows Doubt About Limits On Trump's Immigration Reach

Chief Justice Roberts, who some thought could be a swing vote in the case because of some of his moderate positions, seemed to express skepticism about the challenger's assertion that Trump's travel ban overreached his capabilities to change immigration policy, and that it was discriminatory (46:13). Roberts suggested that the president's power to affect immigration policy was based in the need for fluid response to national security concerns:

[T]he President may have more particular problems in light of particular situations developing on the ground, and, yes, Congress addressed the question of the adequacy of vetting, but those questions arise in particular contexts. And it seems to me a difficult argument to say that Congress was prescient enough to address any particular factual situation that might arise.



Kennedy Appears To Question Both Sides

Justice Kennedy, who has increasingly played the primary swing vote on The Court, critically questioned both sides. First (23:31), he seemed to push back on the idea that Trump's campaign statements (which are critical for the argument that the travel ban is discriminatory) don't matter in the case, posing a hypothetical to Solicitor General Noel Francisco:

Suppose you have a local mayor and, as a candidate, he makes vituperative hate — hateful statements, he's elected, and on day two, he takes acts that are consistent with those hateful statements. That's — whatever he said in the campaign is irrelevant?



Later (45:33), however, Kennedy came off as more sympathetic to the travel ban, noting that the travel ban has a built-in 180-day re-examination report, and questioning the idea that the president doesn't have the authority to determine moments of national security that require immigration policy change:

And your [Hawaii's] argument is that courts have the — the duty to review whether or not there is such a national contingency; that's for the courts to do, not the President?



Alito Was Clear Where He Stands

Justice Alito was clearly skeptical of the argument that the travel ban was discriminatory, listing facts and figures to the contrary (51:08):

Mr. Katyal, would any reasonable observer reading this proclamation, with — without taking into account statements, think that this was a Muslim ban? I mean, there are — I think there are 50 predominantly Muslim countries in the world. Five — five countries — five predominantly Muslim countries are on this list. The population of the — of the predominantly Muslim countries on this list make up about 8 percent of the world's Muslim population.



Sotomayor Suggests Trump Is Overstepping

Early in the arguments, Justice Sotomayor signaled (3:30) that she believes Trump may be overstepping, saying it appears that Trump is going beyond Congress to fundamentally change the US immigration system:

So I — but what I see the President doing here is saying, I'm going to add more to the limits that Congress set... and to what Congress said was enough. Where does a President get the authority to do more than Congress has already decided is adequate?

Kagan Calls Trump's 'An Out-Of-The-Box Kind Of Presidency'

Justice Elena Kagen elicited laughs after she called Trump's presidency "out-of-the-box," explaining the applicability of a hypothetical she posed (12:13). The suggestion seemed to be that Trump's actions were not far off from the awful-sounding anti-Semitic candidate that she had described: