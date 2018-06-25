The Supreme Court Upheld Racially Gerrymandered Congressional Maps In Texas — Here's What To Know

On Monday, the Supreme Court extended its recent history of not standing up for minority voting rights by declining to strike down three of four racially gerrymandered voting maps in Texas. The 5-4 ruling in Abbott vs. Perez was decided along ideological lines, with the court's four liberal justices offering a strongly worded dissent in defense of the Voting Rights Act. Here's what you need to know.

The Texas Case Had To Do With Ostensibly Neutral Maps Drawn By A Panel Of Judges

Texas was allotted four new congressional districts in accordance with population growth recoded by the 2010 census. Although almost all of the state's population growth was in black and Latino communities, the state's Republican-controlled legislature drew the new districts in way that ensured white majorities. A lower court said those maps were probably unconstitutional in 2012 and ordered new interim maps that ended up largely mimicking the original maps.

The current litigation focused on Republicans' actions in 2013, when lawmakers adopted temporary maps that a three-judge federal panel in San Antonio had ordered up in 2012 amid legal wrangling over the 2011 maps.

The San Antonio panel of judges at the time had warned that the interim maps — based largely on the state's original map-drawing — were meant to be temporary and that districts could still be subject to legal scrutiny. And after lawmakers adopted those maps, the lower court ruled that lawmakers intentionally discriminated against voters of color in their 2011 maps and that the 2013 maps were tainted by that same discrimination in places where district boundaries were left unchanged.

[Texas Tribune]

The Majority Decision Ruled That There Was No 'Intentional Discrimination' In The Maps

The majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, said the challengers hadn't met the burden of proof to show racial discrimination and that there was no evident the legislature "engaged in intentional discrimination" in all but one of the new districts.

The majority opinion from Justice Samuel Alito said Texas's legislature became caught in a kind of Catch-22: forced into elections based on maps a court redrew, then told by judges that those maps were still too discriminatory for future elections.

"When all the relevant evidence in the record is taken into account, it is plainly insufficient to prove that the 2013 Legislature acted in bad faith and engaged in intentional discrimination," Alito wrote. "It was reasonable for the Legislature to think that approving the court-approved plans might at least reduce objections and thus simplify and expedite the conclusion of the litigation."

[Politico]

The Court's Most Conservative Justices Think The Voting Rights Act Does Not Prohibit Racial Gerrymandering

Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch went even further in their concurrence, saying that the Voting Rights Act — which was designed to prevent states from impinging on racial minorities' right to vote — does not prohibit gerrymandering designed to dilute minorities' votes.

In a brief concurrence, Thomas explained that he would’ve gone farther that Alito. Rather than reject the plaintiffs' VRA claims, he wrote, the court should have overturned decades of precedent to hold that the VRA does not prohibit racial gerrymandering at all. Thomas has argued this point for years, often joined by Justice Antonin Scalia. On Monday, Gorsuch took up the mantle, conspicuously signing onto Thomas’ assertion that the VRA allows mapmakers to dilute minority votes.



The Thomas/Gorsuch position... would give states a free pass to gerrymander away the voting power of minorities, so long as they dressed up their intentions with sufficient pretext.



[Slate]

The Court's Liberal Justices Said That The Majority Opinion Refused To Enforce Equal Opportunity

The court's liberal justices said that the decision showed that the court was not willing to vigorously enforce the voting rights of minorities.

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the majority opinion represented a dark day for voting rights.

The Constitution and the Voting Rights Act "secure for all voters in our country, regardless of race, the right to equal participation in our political processes," she wrote. "Those guarantees mean little, however, if courts do not remain vigilant in curbing states' efforts to undermine the ability of minority voters to meaningfully exercise that right."

[The New York Times]

The Court Also Sent A Challenge To North Carolina's Congressional Map Back To A Lower Court

Also on Monday, the court returned a partisan gerrymandering challenge from North Carolina back to a lower court. The case involved a map drawn by a Republican legislator who did not try to hide the fact that he was trying to favor Republican voters over Democratic voters, saying that "electing Republicans is better than electing Democrats."

In an unsigned order Monday, the court wiped away a lower court opinion that had invalidated congressional maps in North Carolina as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander and instructed the lower court to revisit the case in light of the Supreme Court's recent opinion concerning maps in Wisconsin.

In that case, Gill v. Whitford, a 9-0 court held that challengers did not have the legal right to bring the suit because they had failed to prove "concrete and particularized" injury that would demonstrate that the right to vote had been burdened.



[CNN]