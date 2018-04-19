Is 'Super Troopers 2' Worth A Laugh Or Has It Come Ten Years Too Late? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Super Troopers 2" has, no joke, been in development for over a decade. Sure, the comedy group Broken Lizard probably worked on it in fits and starts as member and director Jay Chandrasekhar honed his skills on shows like "Arrested Development" and "New Girl," but the sequel was always on the table. Fans of the 2001 original poured their money into a wildly successful Kickstarter. Now it's finally out (on 4/20, a-duh) and it's time to see whether these cops' capers are still worth a chuckle:

Not long ago, our chucklehead gang of Vermont state troopers lost their jobs (blame Fred Savage) and started working on a construction crew. But when historians discover that Vermont's northern border has been drawn incorrectly, and that a swath of Quebec is actually American soil, Vermont's governor (Lynda Carter) needs some unconventional cops to patrol the in-flux territory. (Just go with us here.) She sets the five patrolmen and their long-suffering chief (Cox) up in a log-cabin HQ and asks them to keep the peace until the Canada-US switchover is complete.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

Welcoming the team is an ex-hockey great, Guy (Rob Lowe, clearly having a ball), but hating the new arrivals are three Canadian Mounties (Will Sasso, Tyler Labine, and Hayes MacArthur) who have no patience with the crude Americans. Working to make sense of Canadian customs and math, the troopers soon have trouble on their hands when they discover crates of drugs and weapons around town, trying to locate the source of the illegal shipments as they dodge community animosity.

[Blu-Ray.com]

“Super Troopers 2” certainly makes something out of its quest to mold the idiocy into earnest wit, if only in fits and starts.

[IndieWire]

“Super Troopers 2” puts in some effort where other delayed sequels do not, and while it’s lewd and crude, it’s also amazingly tolerable, teetering on inspired at times.

[Blu-Ray.com]

On a first viewing Super Troopers 2 at least manages to avoid many of the pitfalls that harm other comedy sequels. Whether it will sit alongside the original with terrific throwaway lines like “The lice hate the sugar,” and outlandish moments like, “Move that gigantic cotton candy!” remains to be seen.



The Gang Serves Up Good Goofs With Some Celeb Help

Individual personalities in the Broken Lizard troupe aren't as memorably distinct as those in, say, Kids in the Hall or Monty Python. Though they have an affable doofus chemistry together, no one really stands out. The by-design exception is Kevin Heffernan, whose character Farva is an overweight boor nobody can stand. It's hard to say why the troopers would allow Farva to stick around for nigh on two decades, but for the film, he's an asset.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

To their credit, the Troopers throw themselves into the fray with all the grateful energy of a troupe that hasn’t done a movie together in a long time. In the station house, and in their extended pranks, the Broken Lizard boys bounce well off each other, and their madcap antics sometimes skate by on the breathless dedication they bring to each gag.

[Consequence of Sound]

All of the Broken Lizard guys fall into their old roles effortlessly, and seeing Brian Cox game as ever to corral them as Captain O’Hagan hasn’t lost any of its luster. The most notable new addition here is Rob Lowe’s Mayor Guy Le Franc[...] Lowe’s performance is blissfully devoid of self-consciousness and he doesn’t hesitate to jump in on some of the movie’s raunchiest jokes.



[IGN]





Some Of The Blue Material Really Doesn't Land Well

Jay Chandrasekhar’s character gets hooked on pills designed to boost women’s sexual vitality. With all that feminine fluid sloshing around in his system, he starts to act “bitchy” and loses his sense of direction. If you find that funny, “Super Troopers 2” may leave you wistful for a time when male panic could still look like satire.

[Variety]

Freud probably would have had a field day with how much of the jokes here revolve around fragile masculinity and even frailer dicks, in a film that’s often like watching kids hold combs up to their noses to mock their dads. But that’s a layer of self-awareness Super Troopers would find pretentious.

[The A.V. Club]





There Are Also Lots And Lots Of Lazy Canada Jokes

Apart from one well-delivered complaint from the townspeople (“Next thing, you’ll tell us we won’t be allowed to listen to Rush! Or the Barenaked Ladies!”), virtually nothing about Super Troopers 2’s Can-upgrade is worth writing home about. Their Mountie rivals give it a good shot – one scene where they try to convince a disbelieving Sasso that Danny DeVito was, in fact, in both Taxi and Always Sunny, is a rare beam of light in a sea of non-jokes.

[Consequence of Sound]

The loopy version of Canada in which the film is set fits in with the crude-but-goofy Broken Lizard aesthetic; it allows the film to be xenophobic and innocuous at the same time.

[Variety]

Without that zany metric system to stick it to, Super Troopers 2 would be about 45 minutes long. In a way, you have to admire the sheer audacity of taking nearly two decades to deliver a sequel to your most beloved property, then devoting the bulk of it to Canada jokes that seem to have been brainstormed five minutes before the cameras rolled.

[The A.V. Club]

As apparently mandated by NAFTA, any American entertainment that involves crossing into Canada must involve a trip to a brothel; this one, while admirably egalitarian in its nudity, collapses almost immediately into a brawl too corny for a Cannonball Run movie.

[The Village Voice]





When #2 Does Lean On Callbacks To Gags, It Leans Hard

That they repeat the story is fine, initially, but Super Troopers 2 only draws attention to it by repeating and referencing the same jokes. You can repeat a setup, not a punchline.

[UPROXX]

It all has the feeling of obligatory fan service without any genuine inspiration, as though Broken Lizard watched its crowdsourcing campaign take off in disbelief, realizing at the last minute it needed to throw something together.

[The A.V. Club]

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it? Some might see this as a sign of weakness – why not have them train rookies or something? – but blue-collar humor is what Broken Lizard does best.

[/Film]





Ultimately, Your Fondness For Nostalgia Will Determine How Much You Like A Throwback Like This

Like old friends from high school who aren’t much fun anymore, Broken Lizard seem more comfortable recalling the good times than generating them.



[The Village Voice]

If you love the gonzo time-killing slapsticks in Super Troopers, you’re going to enjoy the border-crossing flavor of Super Troopers 2. Not a fan the original? 2018’s sequel won’t change your mind.

[/Film]

They’re obviously capitalizing on burgeoning nostalgia (from fans who maybe don’t remember things all that clearly), but a sequel—with the ring of legacy it confers—could have also welcomed a new generation of college kids, those who were barely infants when the original came out. But they have better things to get high to now. We all do.

[The A.V. Club]





TL;DR

Super Troopers 2 goes out with a shrug, not nearly as strong as it began. But the same is true for the original. Judging it is like scoring a fight, where you don’t know how to weigh the early rounds against the later ones. As a whole, it’s middling. As a movie to watch on cable or at a party where you can enjoy slightly distracted and skip the bad parts… it’s fine.

[UPROXX]





