How Bad Americans' Commutes Are, Mapped

If your daily commute takes less than 90 minutes each way, count your blessings. The number of Americans with 90-minute-plus commutes, dubbed "super commuters" by researchers, is on the rise. According to the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, nearly 4 million Americans now qualify as super commuters — a share of the population that has risen almost 16% since 2005.

As you might expect, that growth in super-long commutes isn't distributed evenly around the country. Super commuters are more common in the areas that have generally gotten more crowded, expensive and nightmarish in recent years, as you can see from the following map.





This map comes from Apartment List, which crunched the Census Bureau's data to figure out where people's commutes are the worst. In absolute terms, the worst city for commuters is Stockton, CA, where a full 10% of commuters have 90-minute-plus commutes. Modesto, CA comes in second, where 7.3% of residents are super commuters. It's no coincidence that those two cities are on the outskirts of the Bay Area:

Eight of the 10 metros with the largest share of super commuters are in regions surrounding three superstar cities: San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. These same three cities contain 80 percent of the zip codes where the median home price was $1 million or more... While many higher-paid, highly-educated workers can afford to live in superstar cities, other workers are priced out due to high demand and restrictive zoning regulations that lead to a lack of new housing. These workers are forced to move further from work, enduring longer commutes.



The site's researchers conclude that the only way to cut down on the number of super commuters is to build more housing and to improve public transit options in high-demand areas. Speaking as residents of one of those high-demand cities, we have to say that that solution sounds... super.