ESA's Newly-Released Image Of The Sun's North Pole Is Simply Stunning

LOOKING AT IT IN A NEW LIGHT

Despite the numerous missions sent into space to study the sun, the polar regions of the sun still remain largely a mystery to us.

Most of the spacecraft sent before have focused on the equatorial regions of the sun, while Ulysses mission, a joint venture between NASA and ESA that concluded in 2009 and the only mission to truly study the solar poles, lacked imaging equipment.

However, using data collected from satellite Proba-2, ESA was able to extrapolate and construct a view of the sun's north pole:

It should be noted that the image is only an approximation of what the sun's north pole looks like, and has its slight imperfections:

Signs of this patchwork approach can be seen in this image, which comprises data from Proba-2’s extreme-ultraviolet SWAP imager. The line across the middle is created due to small changes in the solar atmosphere that occurred over the timeframe of creating this image.



[ESA]

Why do we care? Let ESA explain:



While such views go a way towards revealing the secrets of the Sun’s poles – such as how waves propagate across our star, and how it may create phenomena such as coronal holes and ejections that go on to influence space weather around the Earth – direct observations of these regions are needed in order to build on past data gathered by Ulysses.



Fortunately, direct observations of the sun's north pole will soon be possible after the ESA launches Solar Orbiter, a mission aimed to obtain imaging of the sun's polar regions for the first time in history, in 2020.

