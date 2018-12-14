14 Ways To Upgrade Your Style In Time For 2019

Let's be real: fashion is hard. We've laid out 14 of the best fashion moves you can make in 2019 from the shoes on your feet to the sunglasses on your head.

Just like a woman can never have too many pairs of shoes, a man can never own too many dress shirts. If you haven’t discovered the Banana Republic Factory yet, it’s time to dive in and start stocking up on these classy dress shirts.

Stock up with patterns and plain dress shirts for up to 70% off.

Aesthetic and functional, what more can you want? We love these Touchscreen Gloves to keep you looking good and make sure your hands stay warm while you’re out texting clients on the run.

Stay warm when you take over the world for just $30.



Originally a women’s yoga apparel brand, Lululemon has redefined men’s fitness apparel. Their Pace Breaker Shorts come in different lengths for whatever you prefer. Just trust us, you’ll quickly own a pair in every color.

Try the most popular 7” Lululemon option for $68.

Everlane brings traditional chinos into a new age with a 98% cotton, 2% elastane blend. Designed for mobility, versatility, and ultimate comfort, these are your perfect everyday pant for running errands, hitting the holiday parties or meeting up with friends.

Try out the Heavyweight Slim Chino for $60.

You may reach for shorts everytime you hit the gym, but not for long once you get your hands on some compression leggings. Built with a secure fit to keep things in place without restriction, the quick-drying fabric lets you focus on your workout instead of the sweat dripping down your body.

Buy a one-way ticket for the compression legging train with Everlast for $84.99.6

Rep your favorite NFL team with class. These Nike Air Max Typha 2s are so sleek, we can’t get enough of them. With a breathable mesh upper and Flywire cables, these Air Maxes are your perfect training partner.

Pick your team for just $88.

People may not see them, but they’ll know the difference. Saxx Underwear use key-hole technology to keep everything in place no matter what today looks like. With a range from everyday cotton to high-tech performance, once you go Saxx you never go back.

Try a three-pack of Saxx underwear for $89.95.

Maroon and sage are the colors of the season, but a maroon blazer is here to stay. A playful twist on a classic look, a maroon blazer can mix up your wardrobe for those ‘not sure what to wear’ work events.

Suit up with Banana Republic for just $94.99.

Brown dress shoes literally work for any occasion: from your first day at the office to your next Christmas party and every wedding in between. Investing in a solid dress shoe like the Quoddy Wabanaki Chukka guarantees you won’t be replacing them anytime soon.

Grab your own for $214.98.

10. The Cashmere Rib Raglan



If you haven’t upgraded your sweater game yet, today is the day. Treat yourself to a 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater that quite literally fits like a glove. Stop dreading the winter and stay cozy under your jacket or brave the spring and autumn days with just this Cashmere Rib Raglan.

Grab one in all three colors from Everlane for $145 each.

Every man needs a pair of steel toe boots, but it doesn’t mean they have to be ugly and clunky. Grab a pair of Carhartt work boots that will last through any unexpected situation and you’ll never have to worry about changing shoes before heading into a client meeting.

Protect your toes in style for $164.99.

If you’re looking to dress to impress, Blundstones are it. The Leather Lined Classic Chelsea Boot is the shoe of the season and we can understand why. It’s a lightweight, soft alternative but still extremely durable and a perfect fit at any size.

Join the Blundstone movement for $189.95.

Your style doesn’t have to stop because it’s time to head outside and bundle up. This O.N.S Clothing topcoat leaves a little room for winter layering. It’s your ticket to a warm, stylish look this winter.

Upgrade your jacket for $528.00.

Taking the sunglass industry by storm, Persol is the classiest in men’s sunglasses. With multiple designs, you can pick whatever fits your style and trust these sunglasses will outlast you. With a polarized lens, they’re ideal for driving or those summer adventures on the water.

Choose the Persol style that fits you.







