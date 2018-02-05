A FORK IN THE ROAD, TIME AND SPACE

A Photographic Optical Illusion That Will Bust Your Brain

Every once in a while a really good optical illusion comes around and just breaks the entire internet's collective brain all at once. This is one of those times. Take a look at the image below, which looks like two photos of a road taken at slightly different angles. It almost looks like the "two trucks" are on a collision course, right?

This is the same photo, side by side. They are not taken at different angles. Both sides are the same, pixel for pixel.
 


Wrong. As the Imgur caption explains, this is actually the exact same photo side by side. The two roads are exactly parallel, even though they appear not to be.

Don't believe it? Need proof? We don't blame you, and luckily another Imgurian has your back. Take a look at these carefully Photoshopped overlays of the "two images":

PROOF
 


See? they're the same. 

Still don't believe it? We understand. Here's proof in motion:

 


Bam. Same photo.

Is staring at this starting to feel weirdly familiar? That might be because this image seems to be an oddly perfect real-life version of the famous Cafe Wall illusion


[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE QUICKEST MAN ON FOUR WHEELS

11 diggs roadandtrack.com
Don "Big Daddy" Garlits is the most innovative man in drag racing history. For him, wrangling the 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a piece of cake.