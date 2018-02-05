A Photographic Optical Illusion That Will Bust Your Brain

Every once in a while a really good optical illusion comes around and just breaks the entire internet's collective brain all at once. This is one of those times. Take a look at the image below, which looks like two photos of a road taken at slightly different angles. It almost looks like the "two trucks" are on a collision course, right?





Wrong. As the Imgur caption explains, this is actually the exact same photo side by side. The two roads are exactly parallel, even though they appear not to be.

Don't believe it? Need proof? We don't blame you, and luckily another Imgurian has your back. Take a look at these carefully Photoshopped overlays of the "two images":





See? they're the same.

Still don't believe it? We understand. Here's proof in motion:





Bam. Same photo.

Is staring at this starting to feel weirdly familiar? That might be because this image seems to be an oddly perfect real-life version of the famous Cafe Wall illusion.





