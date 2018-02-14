Trump's Lawyer Admits To Paying Off Porn Star, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, February 14th — Year 2, Day 24

Trump's Lawyer Admits To Paying Off Porn Star

President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, admitted to The New York Times Tuesday that he had personally paid off porn actress Stephanie Clifford (AKA Stormy Daniels) to the tune of $130,000. The admission is the first time Cohen has confirmed his role in the payment, which was first reported on by The Wall Street Journal, but the attorney denies Trump's or his organization's financial involvement saying he was never reimbursed. Cohen reportedly paid off the actress because she was threatening to make details of an affair she had with Trump public (Clifford gave an interview on the subject to InTouch in 2011 that was recently published).

FBI Director Refutes White House Timeline On Abuse Allegations, Stokes West Wing Chaos

On Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to senators that it provided information to the White House as early as March on accusations of domestic abuse against Trump aide Rob Porter and that it closed the investigation in January, contradicting White House accounts that the investigation was "ongoing." The testimony continued to stir the pot in the West Wing, where many staff have expressed dismay at Chief of Staff John Kelly's handling of the matter, which some say included orders to subordinates to lie to the press, according to The Washington Post.

Wednesday morning, House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) announced that he would be leading an investigation into the White House's handling of the Porter scandal, according to CNN.

Trump Endorses Hard-Line Immigration Plan

On Wednesday, President Trump endorsed Senator Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) immigration plan, writing in a statement: "I am asking all senators, in both parties, to support the Grassley bill and to oppose any legislation that fails to fulfill these four pillars — that includes opposing any short-term 'Band-Aid' approach," according to The Hill. The plan would include a DACA replacement, a border wall, getting rid of the visa lottery and reducing family-based immigration.

The endorsement comes after an Axios report quoted a top White House official saying that Trump would "veto any bill that doesn’t advance his common-sense immigration reforms."

Trump Still Isn't Buying Russian Election Interference

Despite all of Trump's top intelligence officials publicly supporting the notion that Russia attempted to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, the president himself isn't buying it, according to three top Trump officials who spoke to CNN. Trump reportedly views the idea of interference as one of whether or not he won the election fairly. Trump has repeatedly publicly placed doubt on Russia's role in election interference.



