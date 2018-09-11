His Majesty, The World's Greatest Rock Skipper

​"Mountain Man" Kurt Steiner really knows how to skip a rock. We've posted some videos of him doing his thing before. But he had another chance to show off his prowess at the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships in Arkansas earlier this month, which means we have new footage to marvel at. Look at this insane clip of Mountain Man just letting a little guy fly:





It may be a little grainy, but in this blogger's opinion, Steiner's ability transcends video quality.

Not only is Mountain Man really freaking good at skipping rocks, he's also and extremely charismatic and entertaining ambassador for this odd hobby. Here he is talking about different aspects of the sport — from international competitions to training regimens — for about 16 minutes.





We could listen to him talk almost as long as we could watch him skip rocks, which is to say infinity minus one hours.