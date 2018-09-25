This Stiff Arm Is Absolutely Brutal

ICYMI, the Pittsburgh Steelers' tight end Vance McDonald threw down (literally) a massive stiff arm en route to a touchdown, casually hurling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Conte to the turf:
The Steelers went on to win 30-27.
[Via ESPN]
