Bannon Subpoenaed By Mueller, And Other Trump News From Tuesday

Tuesday, January 16th, Day 361.

Steve Bannon Subpoenaed By Robert Mueller, Testifying For House Committee

President Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has been issued a subpoena by special counsel Robert Mueller to testify in front of a grand jury for the investigation into Russia's involvement in the US election, reports The New York Times. Bannon is the highest ranking official of Trump's administration so far to have received a subpoena. The Times speculates that the subpoena may be a negotiating tactic to get Bannon to give an interview in a less formal setting, or to encourage him to divulge details he wouldn't under a less formal setting.

Today, Bannon is testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in the wake of controversial statements that he reportedly gave to author Michael Wolff for Fire and Fury.

The Shitstorm Continues

The back-and-forth battle over reports that President Trump called African and other developing countries "shitholes" in a meeting last week continues.

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen sent mixed signals to the Senate Judiciary Committee today, telling senators first that Trump didn't say "shithole," then that she couldn't remember specifics, and then that anything was possible.

Other people in the room have given varying accounts. You can find a full list here.

In the wake of the comments, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called them "racist." Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked how politicians like Schumer and media organizations like NBC stood by Trump for so long if he was a racist.





Trump Administration Releases Terrorism Report To Justify Immigration Stance

The Justice Department and the Department Of Homeland Security have released a report, commissioned by a recent executive order, documenting how many terrorist convictions since 9/11 have been of foreign-born individuals, reports BuzzFeed News. The report does not include domestic terrorism, and explicitly endorses Trump's proposed immigration policies — building a wall, creating a merit-based system, ending the diversity lottery and ending chain migration.