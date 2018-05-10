The States That Drink The Most Beer, Mapped

Historically, Americans have always loved their beer. But not every state loves the beverage equally. According to data culled by 24/7 Wall St., New Hampshire surpasses all other states in terms of the gallons of beer consumed per capita. Each resident of New Hampshire drinks, on average, 40.6 gallons of beer per year, which is more than twice as much as the 18.7 gallons consumed by the people living in Utah, the state that drinks the least amount of beer in the country.









New Hampshire, however, seems to be an outlier as data shows the states that drink the most beer seem to be concentrated in the Midwest. States like North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Nebraska all make the list of the top 10 states that drink the most beer per capita.









One of the reasons behind the Granite State's unlikely status as beer-drinking champion may be the fact that there is no sales tax on alcohol in New Hampshire. Since beer consumption figures are not available per state, the data pulled from 24/7 Wall St. is actually calculated from the number of beer shipments per adult and used as a proxy. While most of the times the numbers between consumption and shipment per resident do match up, there are cases when the data may be distorted by large numbers of out-of-state buyers. In other words, thirsty and fiscally smart residents from Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts may be flocking to New Hampshire to buy cheaper beer.

If we look at the states that drink the most beer overall, however, California, the most populous state in the US, takes the crown, with Texas claiming second place.









In fact, the states that drink the most beer overall are closely aligned with the most populous states in the country, which means that when it comes to rankings in overall beer consumption, it really does come down to strength in numbers.





[Via VinePair]