Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Be In The Top 1% In Every State

A recent study conducted by the Economic Policy Institute analyzed the wealth gap between each state's top earners.

According to this data, the distinction between being "rich," and "super rich" can vary from a few hundred thousand to a cool million dollars depending on which state you live in.

HowMuch charted the results of the study:







The entry point to the "top 1%" is more or less consistent across the country: among the 22 states whose elite earners exceed a $1M annual income, only six states (CA, CT, DC, MA, NJ, NY) require an annual income north of $500,000 as an entry point to the top 1%.

With low entry points, comes a low ceiling. The six states (AL, AR, KY, NM, WV) with the lowest entry point in this group (under $300,000) also remain at the bottom when it comes to highest earners.





[How Much]