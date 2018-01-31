What To Read About Trump's State Of The Union

Tuesday night, President Trump delivered his first State of the Union speech. If you need to catch up, you can watch the whole thing here, or read a summary here.

But aside from those givens, what can we draw from the speech? Here's what you need to read.

President Trump State of the Union presented the administration's victories and policy wins, which aren't insignificant, but left out the glaring and sabotaging reality of Trump's unpredictability and tendency to stoke anger and divisiveness.

President Donald Trump stood before Congress and the nation Tuesday night and invited people to imagine an alternate universe.

Think of it as the What-If Presidency.

What if he had not spent a year compulsively lashing his opponents and taking steel wool to the country’s cultural, ideological and racial wounds? What if a special prosecutor did not have his sights locked on the administration over possible electoral collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice?

And what if—perhaps the biggest stretch of all—Trump somehow brought to heel the impulsiveness and improvisation that define his politics and replaced these, even partly, with strategic purpose?

[Politico]

The Huffington Post notes that Trump's speech hid how Trump's use of racism, political extremism, and potentially criminal activity brought us to this current moment.

[The Huffington Post]

The New York Times Editorial Board notes that President Trump rightly took credit for continuing trends in strength that began with President Obama (despite Trump not acknowledging the source of those trends). It did not spare pointing out Trump's policy failures that he left out of the speech, though.

Mr. Trump was also right to observe that stock indexes are at astonishing heights. Though that rally also began many years ago, he clearly deserves some credit. His administration, and the tax bill he signed (not a record cut, as he falsely claimed), have been great gifts to investors, albeit gifts charged to future generations in the form of debt.

Mr. Trump deserved to take a bow for the degradation of the Islamic State — again, a result of wise continuity with the policy of the previous administration — and for tightening sanctions on North Korea. That’s progress, much as we might wish he’d refrain from bragging about the size of his nuclear button...

On his watch, four months after a devastating hurricane, nearly half a million Puerto Ricans — American citizens — are still without electricity, a crisis that, before he mentioned it Tuesday night, Mr. Trump hadn’t addressed directly since November.



[The New York Times]

As The Atlantic notes, President Trump devoted the most foreign policy time in his speech to North Korea, but didn't mention diplomacy or even peaceful sanctions. Peter Beinart explains why this might signal a tougher, potentially violent new strategy towards North Korea.

...notably absent was any clear sense of what North Korea would have to do to satisfy the United States. In his speech, Trump focused less on the regime’s nuclear weapons than on the nature of the regime itself. He told the story of Otto Warmbier... He told the story of a non-American, a defector named Mr. Ji Seong Ho, who endured grotesque horrors in North Korea before making it to the South.

If Trump still aims to pressure Kim Jong Un into a nuclear deal, these stories are counterproductive... Trump—by emphasizing the depravity of the North Korean regime in his most high-profile speech of the year—thus strengthens Kim’s justification for never giving his nukes up.

But if Trump’s real aim was to rally public support for a military strike, the Warmbier and Ji stories serve a purpose. They rouse moral indignation. The Warmbier case even makes American military action seem like an act of self-defense.

[The Atlantic]

By The Numbers

Polls of viewers will tell you that many of those who watched (75% according to CBS) were pleased with the speech. CNN compares its numbers, 48% of viewers had very positive feelings about the speech, with feelings from other contentious years (Obama 2010 and Bush 2006) and found them to be identical. David Chalian, CNN's political director, noted that neither Bush nor Obama did well in the midterms of those years, saying that while the number itself seems high, it is actually lower than most years. In the last two years, Trump and Obama yielded 57% "very positive" response rates.

The Washington Post watches the State of the Union with eight different American families, and their reactions couldn't be more different. They highlight how the President's speech sounded to different people.

As President Trump recounted the brutal murder of two young girls on Long Island at the hands of gang members who “took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as unaccompanied alien minors,” Marina Rivera shook her head and held one of her daughters...

Their daughters who are now 22 and 16 were both given temporary legal immigration status under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for young undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers.”

“If they take my DACA away, I’ll be nothing,” said Jessica, 22, who is trained as a dental assistant.

[The Washington Post]