A Whistleblower Says The State Department Purged People For Being Disloyal To Trump

A whistleblower has alerted journalists and members of Congress to a history of politically motivated staffing decisions by Trump appointeees at the State Department. Leaked emails indicate that State Department appointees, White House officials and right-wing activists worked together to purge career civil servants perceived as disloyal to Trump. Here's what you need to know.

According To Emails Leaked By A Whistleblower, Conservative Activists Worked With The State Department To Retaliate Against An Iran Expert

This week, a whistleblower leaked internal State Department and White House emails that suggested a coordinated effort by conservative activists and federal officials to purge the department of career civil servants perceived to be loyal to Barack Obama. In March 2017, a right-wing publication called the Conservative Review ran an article critical of a State Department Iran expert (and US-born American citizen) named Sahar Nowrouzzadeh. Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and White House Liaison to the State Department Julia Haller forwarded the article to Nowrouzzadeh's new boss, Brian Hook, urging him to reassign Nowrouzzadeh.

The same day that the story about Nowrouzzadeh was published, White House and State Department officials were busy exchanging emails about Nowrouzzadeh. In one of them, Julia Haller, whose LinkedIn profile lists her as being a White House liaison to the State Department at the time, incorrectly claimed that Nowrouzzadeh "was born in Iran," adding: "upon my understanding [she] cried when the President won."



"This initial info is helpful," Hook replied after that response, along with background on Nowrouzzadeh's employment status, was relayed to him. Hook said he had "emailed friends who track the Iran deal for intel on her."



[Politico]

Nowrouzzadeh subsequently had an Iran-related assignment cut short and was reassigned to the State Department's Near East Bureau against her wishes. Her reassignment was reported last April, but the newly released emails shed light for the first time on the process behind her politically motivated reassignment.



Two Democratic Congressmen Sent A Letter To White House And State Department Officials Asking For More Information

After receiving the emails from the whistleblower, Representatives Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Eliot Engel (D-NY) wrote a public letter to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan asking for an explanation. Cummings and Engel detailed the contents of several of these emails, which they called "extensive, blunt, and inappropriate... attacks."

The documents show that these political appointees characterized career State Department employees in derogatory terms, including as "a leaker and troublemaker"; "Turncoat"; "associated with previous policy"; and "Obama/Clinton loyalists not at all supportive of President Trump's foreign policy agenda." ...

In one email Mr. Gingrich forwarded to Trump appointees inside the State Department, [former Dick Cheney advisor David] Wurmser wrote: "Newt: I think a cleaning is in order here. I hear Tillerson actually has been reasonably good on stuff like this and cleaning house, but there are so many that it boggles the mind."

[House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Democrats]

Cummings and Engel asked Kelly and Sullivan to provide more documents related to State Department staffing and to make relevant decision-makers available for interviews with the Oversight Committee.

A State Department Spokesperson Denied That Anyone Had Been Reassigned Based On Their Political Views

Following the release of Cummings and Engel's letter, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told the Washington Post that no one had been targeted for political reasons.

"Those on staff who have been here for many years, I have found them almost blind to politics," Nauert said. "They may not always like the policy that they are asked to advance on behalf of this administration and the American people, but my personal experience has been that people have done that and handled it in a very professional manner."



[The Washington Post]

It Is Illegal To Fire Career Civil Servants For Their Political Views

Civil servants have long enjoyed extraordinary job security and protections from politically-motivated firings.

There are several laws that protect federal workers from being easily dismissed. Career civil servants can't be fired without cause or for politically-motivated reasons. Of more than 2 million federal workers, only 3,489 were dismissed for performance issues in 2013, according to a 2015 report by the Government Accountability Office.



[Bloomberg Politics]

"However," notes Politico, "the political appointees of incoming administrations have wide latitude in terms of where to assign people or whom to promote, so it's possible to shuffle people around without breaching their legal protections."

Trump has proposed making it easier to fire civil servants. "I call on the Congress to empower every Cabinet Secretary with the authority to reward good workers — and to remove Federal employees who undermine the public trust or fail the American people," he said during this year's State of the Union address.

The State Department Has Entered A Staffing Crisis Under Trump

Rex Tillerson, who was recently fired as Secretary of State in favor of CIA Director Mike Pompeo, presided over an unprecedented staffing crisis at the State Department. According to data released in November 2017, the number of top-ranking officials at the State Department had fallen dramatically since Trump took office.

The number of minister counselors in the State Department has gone down by 15 percent, career ministers by 42 percent, and career ambassadors by a whopping 60 percent...



[T]he State Department isn't hiring at the entry level either. The number of entry-level foreign service officer hires has declined from 366 in 2016 to a scant 100 in 2017, owing to a hiring freeze Tillerson imposed after his Senate confirmation. The number of people who took the Foreign Service exam, the main requirement to become a foreign service officer, dropped by more than half between 2016 and 2017.



[Vox]

The new revelations about politically-motivated reassignments at the State Department has cast this brain drain in new light.

These new revelations strongly suggest that the exodus of career talent from the State Department over which Tillerson presided was no mere side effect of his mismanagement, but in some cases a deliberate effort by Trump's political appointees within the department to remove or marginalize employees they saw as disloyal or ideologically unfit.



[New York]