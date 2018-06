​For a solid chunk in the '90s and early 2000s, spinning rims were the coolest thing you could put on your Hummer H2. When you accelerated, your spinners spun. When you braked, your spinners kept spinning. It was a simple joy for pimped out cars.

We've seen a lot of spinners in our day, but we've never seen these anti-spinners — called "floaters."





Hot damn, those are super cool. Though we wonder if flooring it and then braking really fast could break the illusion and get them to spin?