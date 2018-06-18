HOW DO YOU EVEN RETURN THAT

Look At This Super Athletic Diving Spikeball Play

You probably think of Spikeball as a game that your neighbor's friend — or your friend's neighbor? you can't remember — brings over sometimes. Maybe you've played it once or twice at a cookout. It's fun, you guess. That's okay, there are a lot of people who think of Spikeball that way.

But there are also a handful of people who take Spikeball very, very seriously, and those people are very fun to watch. Check out this hella athletic diving play:

 


Let's see your friend's neighbor pull that move and stay in one piece long enough to make it to the dessert part of the cookout.

