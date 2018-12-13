Is The New 'Spider-Man' Movie Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Don't think you can stomach another Spider-Man origin story? Sony hopes you'll give a talented group of animators, writers and directors one more shot with Miles Morales, the Afro-Latino teenager who takes up the Spider-Mantle from Peter Parker in Marvel's "Ultimate" universe. Oh, and a bunch of other Spider-Folks (and Peter Porker) show up because the big baddie tears open a dimensional rift. Here's what the reviews have to say:



The Story's A Bit Of A Multiverse Mind-Bender

In this version of the story, Miles Morales (voiced by the boundlessly charismatic Shameik Moore) is a Brooklyn high schooler who is bitten by a genetically altered spider while exploring abandoned subway tunnels with his cool Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali).

The movie’s story is driven by the discovery of parallel universes, but the most important “worlds” Miles deals with are far more grounded and relatable. He loves his neighborhood and school friends, but his parents Jefferson (Brian Tyree Henry) and Rio (Luna Vélez) insist on shipping him off to the Vision Academy, a somewhat distant magnet school where he’s able to keep up academically, but not without a degree of uncertainty about his presence there looming over him.

He’s eventually joined by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Peter Porker (John Mulaney), each their own universe’s versions of Spider-Man (or -Woman). “Anyone can wear the mask,” we’re told, be they a white woman, an Asian teenager, or um, a cartoon pig. There’s even another Peter Parker, this one voiced by Jake Johnson, a paunchy middle-aged variant whose spirit has been broken by his failed marriage.

The Animation's Visually Stunning Throughout The Film

Think of crossover comics that retain the distinct visuals of their component series, and you’re on the right track, only now add on layers of color and abstraction that make for fantastic action scenes and remarkably intricate detail. On a purely visual level, Into the Spider-Verse is a marvel.

The film’s wild and contradictory aesthetic — elements of which clash against each other like some kind of dissonant cartoon jazz — dazzlingly explodes the outmoded idea that superhero movies have to look a certain way. That’s an idea that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only helped to enshrine. Even a game-changing blockbuster like “Black Panther” contributed to the strict codification of genre norms, as its afro-punk stylings comfortably fit inside the glossy world of a larger franchise.



This is far from the cash grab some audiences expected; this is a bold attempt to shove the artistic boundaries of a still-new medium forward. Whatever else you might think of Into the Spider-Verse, you’re a liar if you try to deny how entirely cool its entire look is, and how many things the movie is able to do with it throughout.

[Consequence of Sound]





The Addition Of Peter Parker Doesn't Detract From Miles' Origin Story

Voiced to curmudgeonly perfection by “New Girl” star Jake Johnson, this Peter is a wonderful foil and mentor for Miles, and it’s terrific — even poignant — to see them both grow to inspire each other.

[IndieWire]

Whereas Miles is young, eager and full of promise, the version of Peter Parker he eventually encounters is middle-aged, jaded and paunchy. It’s an inspired new angle into this iconic superhero, and Johnson finds just the right combination of sarcasm and sadness in his reluctant mentor figure.

[RogerEbert.com]





Die-Hard Spider-Man Fans Should Find A Lot To Love In The Film's Idea Of What Spider-Man *Means*

Into the Spider-Verse shows Spider-Man as a great mythological figure of American storytelling. He’s a true everyman (not a billionaire or a super soldier) with real problems, but he sees it as his duty to help other people.

[Collider]

There’s a real sense of weight to Miles finding himself that’s all the more miraculous when you consider how much is happening around it at any given time. Yet Spider-Verse finds time for all the things that make Spider-Man great, not just the most cinematic ones, and it’s all the greater for it. Miles is a different kind of hero, one who hasn’t lost those close to him, but who still has to discover who he is and what he stands for in a world that infrequently makes sense. It’s unlikely that this will be the end of Miles’ adventures, and we can’t wait for more.

[Consequence of Sound]





'Spider-Verse' Only Gets Better As The Cast Of Spider-Heroes Expands

“Into the Spider-Verse” lifts into the stratosphere when these heroes assemble in the second act, and the bits where they play off each other are as sweet and electric as the Avengers have ever been.

[IndieWire]​

It’s amazing to live, at long last, in a world where everyone, at least in theory, can have a Spider-Man who looks like them, and those heroes can coexist without one needing to be eliminated to make room for the next.

[Slate]





It's A Milestone For Spider-Man Stories, Animated Films *And* Comic Adaptations All In One

The directors and writers Rothman and Phil Lord know that no one wants to hear nerds preach about Spider-Man, and the best way to celebrate the character is to just tell a damn good story that illustrates what’s special about Spider-Man. Like Lord (and collaborator Chris Miller, who serves as a producer on the film) did with their previous movies, they take an idea that shouldn’t work—in this case, another Spider-Man universe to hook audiences—and instead turn out the best Spider-Man movie as well as one of the best superhero movies of 2018.

[Collider]

It would seem like an impossible feat, but somehow, directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman have breathed thrilling new life into the comic book movie. The way they play with tone, form and texture is constantly inventive and giddily alive.

[RogerEbert.com]

It’s kinetic, often abstract, and relentlessly inventive.

[Vulture]

Simply put, superhero movies don’t often carry this sense of possibility anymore. Each is compelled to start franchises, to plant seeds for future spin-offs and sequels alike, to the point where its own story can sometimes feel incidental. In the Spider-Verse, there are no limits, and suddenly Spider-Man feels as fresh onscreen as Tobey Maguire’s first dizzying swing through NYC fourteen years ago.

[Consequence of Sound]





TL;DR

Into the Spider-Verse is an achievement, and it’s one that even mainline Marvel live-action films are going to have a hard time living up to.

[Birth. Movies. Death.]





