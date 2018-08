This past weekend, dirt track racer Logan Seavey displayed incredible quick-thinking to avoid crashing into a driver lodged in front of him, successfully driving up a fence and over the competition.

[via SportsCenter]

The rules of gravity do not apply to this man. That much is for sure. Here's that maneuver again from another equally glorious angle:

It was a pretty impressive save 😂 pic.twitter.com/pcy8OAKjq2 — Jocelyn Reinbold (@jocelynreinbold) August 5, 2018

[via Jocelyn Reinbold]

Logan Seavey ultimately placed third in the competition and first in our hearts.