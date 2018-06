​With Sweden defeating Mexico, Germany needed to defeat South Korea to advance from Group F. But after their dramatic late winner against Sweden, the Germans found themselves on the losing end this time, with VAR reversing an offsides call to give South Korea a 1-0 lead in extra time:

After a VAR review, the goal was ruled good. South Korea added a second goal later in extra time to seal the game:

Mexico and Sweden advance from Group F.





