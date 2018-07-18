'Sorry To Bother You' Is The Most Out-There Indie Movie Of The Summer — Here's What The Reviews Say

You could beat the heat (the global, maddening heat) by watching a dumb action movie in an air-conditioned theater, sure. Maybe you've already exhausted every summer tentpole with your MoviePass. Perhaps you've seen the trailer for rapper/producer/writer/director Boots Riley's "Sorry To Bother You" and thought "that looks... interesting." Well, on this "meh" week for new releases , we're giving Riley's flick the review roundup spotlight. Here's what the reviews say:



It's The Odyssey Of A Telemarketer In A Messed-Up World

Set in a lightly dystopian Oakland, California that's odd, yet still familiar, the film revolves around Cassius "Cash" Green (Lakeith Stanfield), a frustrated millennial who still lives in the garage of his grouchy uncle (Terry Crews). He soon settles for a job just about no one willingly signs up for: telemarketing. Looming on the perimeters of Green's story is a painfully convenient program called WorryFree in which people voluntarily sign away their rights and freedom in exchange for never having to worry about economic stability again.

[Polygon]

It's a tale in which Cash, acting on the advice of an older employee (played by gravelly, devilish Danny Glover), starts using his "white voice" — his empowered, confident, desperation-free voice — to start having more luck with commissions. But instead of a whitened-up imitation coming out of Stanfield's mouth, we hear the comically chipper voice of an actual white guy: David Cross.

[Vanity Fair]

From there, we meet a Tony Robbins-type entrepreneur (Armie Hammer) who might also be a slave trader, Cassius's radical artist girlfriend (Tessa Thompson), who wears earrings with so many mottos it's a wonder she can hold up her head, and a revolutionary co-worker (Stephen Yeun) trying to rile the workers into rebelling against their masters.

[Paste]





Like 'Repo Man'? 'Brazil'? Then This Is Up Your Alley

When you think of the tradition Riley is working in — punk cinema in the universe of films like "Repo Man" or the cult oddity "Blood Diner", it could have lost the plot a lot more easily. A pro-union, anti-corporate, race-conscious, Silicon Valley side-eyeing tale of one man's journey through the late-capitalist nightmare of an "alternate present" version of Oakland, "Sorry to Bother You's" greatest asset is the strength of its conviction, and how far it's willing to go to make sure it stays burned in your brain.

[Vulture]

I'm fond of Riley's style. His visual sleights of hand are a swirling, surprising, constant delight, and even as it frequently seems that his movie's doing way too much, the substance is always right there to prop up his excesses. The film, Riley's feature directorial debut, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this January and has, since then, inspired comparisons to movies like "Office Space" and "Brazil" by way of Marxism and Afrofuturism. This all adds up.

[Vanity Fair]





Without Spoiling Too Many Of His Tricks, Riley Makes 'Sorry To Bother You' An Audiovisual Treat

In an indie field where so many directors favor kitchen-sink realism, Riley has a sensibility that lands closer to music-video weirdos like Spike Jonze and Michel Gondry[...] The depictions of telemarketing calls, the gag revealing that Cassius lives in a garage, and the cartoonish contrast between the hell of the call-center floor and the "VIP" area upstairs are clever, but they're also thematically unified around the idea of shifting spaces — worlds that expand and contract without warning or fairness.

[The A.V. Club]

"Sorry to Bother You" may not be for everyone, but as someone who appreciates filmmakers that dare to push boundaries while breaking conventions, I couldn't help but fall in love with this wild and crazy world Riley created.

[We Live Entertainment]

It's worth paying attention to the various logos, graphics and chyrons in "Sorry to Bother You," especially the giant word-bling earrings modeled by the fabulous Tessa Thompson. Riley, a longtime Oakland-based rapper and progressive activist, has an eye for visual detail as precise and inventive as his ear for music.

[Los Angeles Times]





Seeing Lakeith Stanfield In A Lead Role Is Wonderful...

Stanfield has a natural, effortless, almost supernatural screen presence, a mystery to him one can't quite solve. He is both earnest and removed, present and somewhere else entirely. He sets the exact right tone for Riley's film, a guide and also another bewildered traveler.

[Paste]

The sheer insanity of the situations that befall Cassius forces him to respond with wit, energy and reckless audacity, but the captivating stillness and melancholy cool that are among Stanfield's defining traits as an actor never recede. He gives the proceedings an extraordinarily human anchor.

[Los Angeles Times]

I love that Riley gave Stanfield the chance to become a leading man. It's so strange to write that last sentence because, with so many memorable performances from "Short Term 12" to "Get Out," it is pretty hard to believe that it took such a long time for Stanfield to land a leading role. As Cassius Green, Stanfield gets to show off his comedic side along with his dramatic.

[We Live Entertainment]





... Though Some Of His Co-Stars Get Lost In The Fray

"Sorry To Bother You" sometimes prioritizes satire over its characters. Thompson has a memorable performance-art scene but for the most part is stuck in a corner as the concerned and ethically upright girlfriend. Really, only Stanfield has a full person to play, conveying a lot through Cassius' posture, which starts out stooped and skeptical before he finds out how easy it is to abandon his marginalized friends.

[The A.V. Club]

Some of the exchanges in this movie are so effortlessly loaded with interpersonal history and curiosity that it made me crave more of the movie's personalities and less of its concept.

[Vanity Fair]​





It Can Feel Like It's Going Completely Off The Rails...

"Sorry to Bother You" has so many ideas busting out of every seam, so much ambition, so much it so urgently wants to say, that it feels almost churlish to point out that the movie ends up careening gloriously out of control. This is rapper and producer Boots Riley's first movie, and it shows, in every possible way — good, bad, incredible, ridiculous — as if he didn't know if he'd ever be able to make another one, so he threw every idea he ever had into this.

[Paste]

Not every joke here lands, and not every experiment proves successful, but it scarcely matters. The genius of the picture is that even its wildest, most boundary-pushing formulations are tied to a thoughtful, rigorous thesis about how disparities of race, class and money conspire to keep ruthless systems of human oppression in place.

[Los Angeles Times]

A conspicuously dumb joke nearly ruins a scene, a couple of storylines don't go anywhere, and the ending simply feels like the film running out of steam. But Sorry to Bother You is so smart and so potent for so long—and so inventive yet thoughtfully measured in its use of the absurd — that the flaws simply give way.

[Slate]





... But This Sci-Fi (Yup) Sends A Message You Won't Forget

"Sorry to Bother You" doesn't wallow in hand-wringing nihilism. Instead, the science fiction fable tells us that we'll need to radically transform our mindsets and life-work conditions all over the world if we don't want to see monsters in our mirror reflections. It's a scorchingly polemic work that's also hilarious, tender and thoughtful, part of a sci-fi tradition that warns us about who we let have the power to re-configure the world.

[io9]

The movie's ridiculous nature allows itself to laugh while questioning the injustice of racial inequality and capitalist exploitation. And there's no timelier a moment than the present to ask those questions; what do we value in this country when it feels like everything is devolving into chaos?

[Polygon]

This is ultraprogressive, radical storytelling that manages to stay totally joyful and inventive throughout. Riley manages to both never come off as taking the thing too seriously, but he also verbalizes his intersectional, anti-capitalist ideals in visually unforgettable fashion.

[Vulture]





TL;DR

The movie isn't a rigid thesis: it's a conversation starter. More urgently, it's a fantasy: Riley has given us a fully imagined, theatrical, comical universe, our present-day political maelstrom pushed to its oddest ends. You can't limit the movie's meaning to a single idea.

[Vanity Fair]





Watch The (Red Band) Trailer



