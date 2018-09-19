Sony's Getting In On The Mini Throwback Console Business With The PlayStation Classic

​When's the best time to announce a new product that'll have geeks scrambling to hand over their cash? Sony went with "right after most of the US has gone to bed" when revealing the PlayStation Classic last night.

Like Nintendo's line of "Classic" releases, the PlayStation Classic is a miniature replica of an older Sony console — in this case, the original PlayStation. First released in Japan on December 3, 1994, the PlayStation established Sony's place in the video game console market, priming them to dominate Nintendo, Sega and then-newcomers Microsoft in the subsequent generation of systems with the PlayStation 2.

The PlayStation Classic will come out on the 24th anniversary of the system it's based on: December 3, 2018. Priced at $100, the mini console will include two controllers and come with 20 preloaded games. So far, only five have been announced: "Final Fantasy VII," "Ridge Racer Type 4," "Jumping Flash," "Tekken 3" and "Wild Arms."

Take note of those controllers: they're not DualShocks. Instead, they're based on the original PlayStation controller, which lacked the now-ubiquitous pair of analog sticks. Most PlayStation games were designed to work without them (sorry, "Ape Escape" fans, but without them it won't come to PlayStation Classic), so the list of titles that could round out the Classic's game library is long.

There's no way they release this without "Metal Gear Solid" and "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night," right? Right? Don't leave folks hanging, Sony.